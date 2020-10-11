Season opener produces some mixed results for Anthony Russo
Anthony Russo made it clear leading up to the start of the delayed season that his goals moving forward were to be a more mobile quarterback and a better decision-maker.He's made progress with one....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news