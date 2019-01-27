The answer came in response to a question about the rebounding disparity, but it was an appropriate way to sum up Temple’s Sunday afternoon.

“We weren’t tough enough,” sophomore forward J.P. Moorman II said. “Simple as that.”

Moorman scored a career-high 20 points off the bench and did his part, but the Owls were badly outrebounded and outplayed down the stretch, blowing a 14-point second-half lead at home in a 72-68 loss to Cincinnati in a game Temple needed to have if it’s serious about getting back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in three seasons.

The Owls fell to 15-5 overall and 5-2 in American Athletic Conference play, while Cincinnati improved to 18-3 overall and maintained a share of first place in the league standings at 7-1.

Temple’s record still looks solid, but Sunday was proof that the Owls’ flaws that have been there all season can be exposed by good teams when it matters.

In part, Cincinnati followed the script that has worked for some Temple opponents: run a lot of double teams at Shizz Alston Jr., the Owls’ leading scorer, and force someone else to beat you.

Alston came in right around his season average and scored 18 points, but three came on a three-pointer with just two seconds left when the game was basically out of reach, and he shot 5 of 12 overall and 4 of 10 from three-point range while facing constant double teams in the second half. He turned the ball over four times, and four of his five assists came in the first half.

“In the first half, they weren’t (double-teaming him defensively) as much,” Alston said. “But in the second half, they doubled every balls screen. And every time I drove, they sent a guy. So, I mean, as long as J.P. helped us out, hitting those shots … we need to get guys to hit those shots and hopefully teams will stop doing it.”

But that’s the thing. Beyond Moorman, Alston didn’t get much help. Junior wing guard Quinton Rose scored 16 points on 4 of 9 shooting but shot just 6 of 12 from the free-throw line, and Nate Pierre-Louis struggled through nearly 35 minutes that saw him shoot 3 of 12 overall and 0-for-3 from three-point range. Dre Perry, as he has on three other occasions this season, started but did not score a point.

Senior center Ernest Aflakpui, two games removed from posting the best game of his career with 21 points and 15 rebounds against Penn, was limited by foul trouble to a little less than 22 minutes and contributed just three points (all at the foul line) and four rebounds, coming in at a plus-18 for the day.

When the 6-foot-10 big man checked out of the game at the 17:10 mark of the second half after committing his third foul, Temple was ahead by 13. When he checked back in with 10:09 to go, the Owls’ lead had dwindled down to three.

The other stuff that doomed Temple was a mix of what could be some troublesome signs to come as the schedule moves toward February.

First, there was the rebounding disparity. Temple entered the game ranked 10thin the American in rebounding margin at minus-1, so no one would have accused the Owls of being a good rebounding team, but Sunday was another thing altogether. Cincinnati outrebounded Temple, 46-22, and by 16-3 on the offensive glass.

In some ways, it was reminiscent of what Houston did to Temple back on Feb. 18 of last season, when the Cougars pinned the worst rebounding margin in the history of the Liacouras Center on the Owls and swiped 31 more boards than they did in an 80-59 drubbing. Like Houston did that day, Cincinnati killed Temple on the glass in a team effort, with 6-foot-5 guard and leading scorer Jarron Cumberland getting a game-high eight rebounds and five different players getting at least five boards.

It conveniently led to the Bearcats dominating the Owls in second-chance points, 17-3.

So how did things get that bad?

“Just (not) checking out,” Alston said. “We had a lot of focus on Cumberland, and sometimes we lost our man once we were helping. So we’ve got to focus on everybody boxing their man out.”

And then there were the self-inflicted wounds.

The Owls, who entered Sunday as the American’s best free-throw shooting team at 73.9 percent, shot just 19 of 31 from the foul line, with eight of those misses coming in the second half. Four of Rose’s six misses came in the second half.

“That was the game right there – missed free throws and offensive rebounds,” Alston surmised.

If only it were that simple a fix.

Temple did get to the line 31 times. That’s good and certainly better than living and dying by the three-point shot. But Temple is now in a tough spot when it comes to positioning itself for an NCAA Tournament bid.

The Owls’ next game – and perhaps their last best chance at a quality win – will come on the road Thursday at No. 17 Houston, which stood at 8thin the latest NET rankings. Temple did hand the Cougars their only loss back on Jan. 9 at the Liacouars Center, but beating them again away from home will not be so easy. Houston improved to 20-1 Sunday with a 77-65 win at Tulsa.

There’s a lot of basketball left to be played – 11 regular season games, to be exact – and the projected NCAA Tournament field and bubble will change frequently over the next six weeks, but what we do know is Temple is still a flawed team that seems to be trending backward as of now with two losses in their last three games. The Owls aren’t always giving Alston, who was once playing like the conference player of the year, the help he needs, and the defensive woes are not getting much better.

Temple entered Sunday’s game ranked eighth in the American in scoring defense at 70.9 points per game and dead last in field goal-percentage defense at 45.4 percent. The Owls held the Bearcats to 33 percent shooting in the first half (9 of 27) but slumped to 46.4 percent (13 of 28) in the second half and had no answers for Cumberland, who got 18 in the second half by willing his way to the free throw line, where he went 9 of 13 over the last 20 minutes. He’s one of the best players in the league, but the Owls could not contain him when it mattered.

Cumberland was one of just two Cincinnati players in double figures (6-8 forward Tre Scott had 13 points on 5 of 8 shooting and six rebounds), but several of his other teammates did their part when it counted. Sophomore guard Keith Williams, who had hit just 15 three-pointers all season, canned his only make from long range with 5:34 left to go, and it was the shot that put the Bearcats ahead at 57-55 after they had trailed by as many as 14. Alston tied the game 17 seconds later, but two made free throws from Cumberland at the 5:04 mark put Cincinnati ahead for good by 59-57.

And while Temple did not adjust well defensively, Cincinnati did. The Bearcats limited the Owls to 2 of 8 shooting from three-point range in the second half after giving up seven threes to the Owls in the first half. And after Moorman got 13 first-half points on 5 of 7 shooting and 3 of 4 from three-point range, Cincinnati held him to seven second-half points

“In the second half, the way we were driving the ball, they stopped leaving shooters and just made us play basketball and get to the rim more,” Moorman said.

Moorman’s coach, Fran Dunphy, used that same, simple term – play basketball– in diagnosing the loss and answering a question about what adjustments could have been made offensively.

“What they do defensively, it makes you have to play basketball,” Dunphy added. “It’s not like you’re going to run a set offense and everything’s going to be fine. That’s not what they do. So when you do get a jump shot, you’ve got to knock it out. And when you do get to the foul line, you’ve got to knock those out. We probably had a couple more drive and kick opportunities, but we didn’t take advantage of that as well.”

If it can be broken down that simply, Temple needs to play better basketball, and soon.

Putbacks: Shizz Alston Jr., who came into Sunday’s game leading the American Athletic Conference in minutes played at 37.1 per game, played 36 minutes and 26 seconds against Cincinnati. Over his last three games, the senior has shot just 12 of 43 (27.9 percent). … With Ernest Aflakpui in foul trouble Sunday, the Owls got virtually no production from their other two bigs, sophomore center Justyn Hamilton and junior center Damion Moore. The two combined for zero points, one shot attempt, two rebounds and four fouls in a little less than 13 minutes.