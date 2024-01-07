After trailing by 12 points in the third quarter, Diane Richardson’s Temple women’s basketball team played one of its best stretches of the season in grabbing a 58-48 win at Tulsa Saturday afternoon.

The Owls, who improved to 8-7 overall and 2-1 in American Athletic Conference play, knocked off the leader in the league standings without their leading scorer, Tiarra East, who spent the day on Temple’s bench with a boot on her foot while nursing an injury that is considered day-to-day, according to a team source. They also dealt the Golden Hurricane their first home loss of the season.

Fifth-year guard Aleah Nelson scored a game-high 17 points to go with six rebounds, and freshman guard Tristen Taylor added 15 while tying a career high with seven rebounds. Tulsa (12-4, 2-1), which played without its third- and fifth-leading scorers in guards Ahrray Young and Katia Gallegos, got a team-high 15 points and seven rebounds from forward Temira Poindexter and 12 points and five rebounds from guard Delanie Crawford.

A four-point second quarter contributed to Temple’s 31-22 halftime deficit. Then the Owls opened up a 13-0 run that closed out the third quarter and led off the fourth to open up a 42-41 lead. After Crawford answered with a bucket to put Tulsa back ahead by a point, Jaleesa Molina’s layup ultimately put Temple ahead for good at 44-43 with 8 minutes, 31 seconds left to play before the Owls outscored the Golden Hurricane by 14-5 the rest of the way.

Tulsa coughed up 20 turnovers Saturday, seven of which Temple forced in the final five minutes of the third quarter. The Owls overcame another poor shooting performance – 30% overall (21 of 70) from the floor and 27.8% from three (5 of 18) – by holding the Golden Hurricane to an even-worse 28% (14 of 50) shooting spell and getting 20 more shots.

Putbacks: After missing Saturday’s game for precautionary reasons due to an injury, Temple center Denise Solis is expected to return for Tuesday’s game at Wichita State.

Front page photo by Tim McCall.