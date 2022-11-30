After a sloppy first half the Owls would rather forget, Temple responded with better energy at both ends of the floor to finish off a come-from-behind 67-51 win over La Salle Wednesday night at the Palestra to go to 2-0 in the Big 5 and 4-4 on the season.

The game between the Owls and the Explorers was the first half of just the third Big 5 doubleheader in the last 20 years, with former Temple head coach Fran Dunphy leading La Salle against his former assistant in Aaron McKie, who is now in his fourth season succeeding Dunphy on North Broad Street.

After trailing 29-21 at the half, Temple outscored La Salle 46-22 in the second half, marking the second time this season the Owls scored 40 points in a half and the most they have scored in a half this season.

A 19-2 second-half run allowed Temple to take control of the game, and a three-point play by center Jamille Reynolds gave the Owls the lead for good at 46-45 with 8 minutes, 55 seconds left to go.

Temple shot 31 percent in the first half with eight turnovers.

“As you saw, we were completely flat to start the game … We just started off slow, and I was just trying to find ways to put combinations together to give us some juice,” McKie said. “We were rushing too much. I thought we did a good job defensively, but we started rushing on the offensive side, and that’s typically what gets us in trouble, taking quick shots. And then when we move the ball, we’re a much more efficient and much better team.

“These guys stepped up. I had a heart-to-heart conversation with those guys at halftime. Zach (Hicks) started to make shots, Dame (Dunn) made some plays for us and got us some separation, and we were able to pull away at the end.”

After scoring in double figures just once in Temple’s last four games, Damian Dunn had his best game in more than two weeks with 17 points. He also had a career-high six assists, to go with six rebounds.

“I think it comes with just looking and studying mistakes from earlier on in previous games,” Dunn said of bouncing back. “It’s keeping my head up and knowing that getting off the ball a little bit early and just trusting in the guys like Zach, Khalif (Battle), Jamille, Jahlil (White) and Hysier (Miller). They’re going to make plays.

“And just coming into the second half today, I really wanted to do a better job of just getting off of it early and letting these guys play and trusting them.”

Khalif Battle led the Owls in scoring once again with a 22-point performance, shooting 8 of 15 from the field with four 3-pointers. He did commit his fourth foul with 10 minutes left in regulation, which limited him to 25 minutes, but Temple was able to close out the game nonetheless.

After missing the last two games with a knee injury, guard Jahlil White returned for Temple but did not start, as McKie chose to stick with Battle in the starting lineup for the third consecutive game. Reynolds also played for the Owls after getting hurt in the second half of the game on Sunday against Drexel.

Reynolds played 23 minutes and had 10 points with eight rebounds, while White went scoreless in 26 minutes but did contribute six rebounds and a steal. Zach Hicks had nine points on three 3-pointers.

La Salle, which fell to 3-4 with the loss and 0-2 in the Big 5, was led by sophomore guard Khalil Brantley’s 14 points, while 6-foot-10 freshman center Jocius Rokas added 11 points off the bench on 5 of 8 shooting.

“I thought we did some good things for a stretch,” Dunphy said. “And then in the second half, Battle was terrific. Hicks made three threes that hurt us badly, and we just couldn't get anything going at the rim. I thought that Reynolds made some good big man plays and bothered us at the rim and just couldn't finish there. I thought Temple did a really good job in that second half. I thought we played pretty good up until about that 30-minute mark, and then we struggled.”

Temple held Josh Nickelberry to 1 of 7 shooting and three points, nearly 11 below his average. Nickelberry was La Salle's leading scorer heading into the game.