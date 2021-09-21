Self-inflicted mistakes continue to haunt the Owls

After winning at Akron last week, Temple head coach Rod Carey emphasized getting off to a faster start on all three sides of the ball against Boston College.

“We have to get going earlier,” Carey said in last Monday’s media availability.

But three weeks into the season, it just isn’t happening. In Saturday’s 28-3 loss to Boston College, the slow start the Owls feared came to fruition.

With American Athletic Conference play starting Oct. 2 after this Saturday’s home game against an 0-3 Wagner team, the offense will have to find ways to manufacture points early on while the defense will have to come up with early stops.

And both of those units will need help from a phase of the game that has continued to hurt the program.

Special teams miscues, an old enemy of the Owls, have been part of contributing to those slow starts. On Saturday, Travis Levy returned the opening kickoff 67 yards. Three plays and 29 yards later, the Eagles were on the board with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Williams.

On Boston College’s next drive, Temple cornerback Keyshawn Paul picked up an interception. However, Justin Lynch and the offense lost two yards and went three-and-out.

“I think we did start well defensively,” said wide receiver Jadan Blue. “The offense has to come out striking.”

In the postgame press conference, Carey said, in part, “we’ve got to coach them better,” when asked about the team. That’s been a common theme of Carey’s throughout the week, as he mentioned in last Monday’s weekly media availability that there was “still a lot to clean up execution-wise.”

Throughout the game, Temple was flagged for 14 penalties, with 11 of them being accepted. While Carey believes he and his coaching staff should take responsibility, Blue thought differently.

“It wasn’t anything the coaches did or anything different. It was just on us as players,” Blue said. “We’ve got to execute. We take that all on us at the end of the day. We can’t blame nobody but ourselves. If anybody jumped offside, you can’t blame nobody but yourself. If anybody fumbled, can’t blame nobody but yourself.

“Because we were prepared. We prepared the right way, and our coach put us in the right position. That’s on us.”

Of Temple’s 11 penalties, four of them were defensive. Two of those, a face mask and an offside, took place in the red zone. Meanwhile, the seven offensive penalties combined for a loss of 35 yards, a huge reason as to why only four of Temple’s 11 drives reached Boston College’s side of the field. Three of those drives ended in failed fourth-down conversion attempts, while the other resulted in the Owls’ only three points of the day.

Blue and safety M.J. Griffin alluded to these things in the postgame presser, with Griffin saying “it was the little things that hurt us.” Blue termed it as “guys trying to do too much.”

After three weeks, the fact remains that the Owls have to cut out what Carey calls “self-inflicted wounds” in order to see improvement this season.