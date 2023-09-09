PISCATAWAY, NJ – Temple had a chance to grab its first 2-0 start to a season for the first time in four years Saturday night -- and against a Big Ten opponent on the road, nonetheless.

But when the Owls weren’t busy beating themselves, Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai took care of the rest.

Penalties, missed assignments, drops and Monangai’s determined running in the fourth quarter were more than enough to doom Temple in a 36-7 loss to Rutgers before a crowd of 45,317 fans at SHI Stadium.

Despite how poorly it had played for three quarters, including one series where the Owls committed three penalties and saw quarterback E.J. Warner take a 15-yard sack, Temple was still very much alive nine seconds into the fourth quarter after a nine-yard touchdown pass from Warner to wide receiver Dante Wright got the Owls within six at 13-7.

From there, however, Rutgers reeled off 23 points in a little more than nine minutes to put the game well out of reach.

But the momentum changed with Rutgers’ response to Temple’s early fourth-quarter touchdown.

After the Warner-to-Wright connection, the Scarlet Knights answered with a quick, seven-play drive in which Monangai singlehandedly steamrolled the Owls, accounting for 57 yards on six consecutive carries, including a one-yard score that made it a 19-7 ballgame with 11:48 to go.

Monangai finished with a career-high 165 yards and that touchdown on 28 carries, and Samuel Brown V and Al-Shadee Salaam put the game on ice with rushing touchdowns inside the game’s final six minutes, making Temple’s early fourth-quarter momentum seem like a distant memory.

The Owls dropped to 1-1 ahead of next Saturday’s home game against FCS opponent Norfolk State, and an obviously dejected Stan Drayton said the mindset of his football team needed to be addressed.

“Didn't stop the run, and if you don't stop Rutgers’ run game, you’ve got your hands full for the rest of the game,” Temple’s second-year head coach said when asked what happed to his team after they got to within six early in the fourth quarter. “They can control the clock and they’ve got very physical runners. There was times where I thought we did good against the run. There's was times where we did not. Most of the times, we did not. You start playing behind the scoreboard, playing against the clock. We had to throw the ball and kind of got ourselves on rhythm bad. A lot of dropped balls out there today.”

But again, for all their mistakes, there were the Owls within six right there in the fourth quarter. What finally broke them?

“You tell me,” Drayton responded. “We’ll figure it out as a football team, I know that. You said we broke. I thought we came out [after] halftime and move the ball decently on offense. I didn't think that was broken. We didn’t get ourselves in the end zone, scored late in the third quarter, gave ourselves a chance to really put some points on the board and really gain momentum. We didn't take advantage of that. This is not a broken football team, you know. We’ll figure things out. This team does not have quit in them, so we'll figure it out.”

Among the multitude of missed opportunities and tough breaks was a reversed pass-interference call in the third quarter that cost Temple at least three points and maybe seven.

After Temple linebacker Jordan Magee ended the previous Rutgers drive by sacking quarterback Gavin Wimsatt for a two-yard loss, Warner and the Owls’ offense took over at their own 13-yard line. With the help of a pass interference call, a pair of longer completions to Wright (21 yards) and Zae Baines (20 yards) and a spark from true freshman running back Joquez Smith, Temple got down to the Rutgers 2-yard line. The Scarlet Knights easily sniffed out a predictable run call once backup quarterback Quincy Patterson came into the game and dropped him for a one-yard loss, leaving Drayton and offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf with a choice to make.

They chose to go for it, and Warner threw in the direction of running back Edward Saydee along the right sideline in the end zone, where he and Rutgers defensive back Flip Dixon were muscling for position. It looked at the end of the play as if Dixon had hooked Saydee’s arm, and a flag came out signaling a pass interference call.

But after the officials conferred, they determined there was no foul on the play, and Temple came up empty-handed. Rutgers did nothing with the turnover on downs, but the officials’ decision cost the Owls points and time.

“I’d rather not make a comment on that,” Drayton said. “The referees are doing their job. They’re trying to make the right call. It is what it is. You can’t get it back.”

Warner, who played under duress most of the night behind yet another remodeled offensive line (more on that later), finished 20 of 45 passing for 214 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. The sophomore wasn’t in the mood to make any excuses about that call or about much of anything else from the night.

“I was the quarterback, so yeah, I saw it,” Warner said of the reversed pass-interference call. “But at the end of the day, I’ve got to make a better ball and make quicker reads so that we can throw a touchdown on that play.”