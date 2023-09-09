Self-inflicted wounds, Kyle Monangai's running doom Temple in 36-7 loss
PISCATAWAY, NJ – Temple had a chance to grab its first 2-0 start to a season for the first time in four years Saturday night -- and against a Big Ten opponent on the road, nonetheless.
But when the Owls weren’t busy beating themselves, Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai took care of the rest.
Penalties, missed assignments, drops and Monangai’s determined running in the fourth quarter were more than enough to doom Temple in a 36-7 loss to Rutgers before a crowd of 45,317 fans at SHI Stadium.
Despite how poorly it had played for three quarters, including one series where the Owls committed three penalties and saw quarterback E.J. Warner take a 15-yard sack, Temple was still very much alive nine seconds into the fourth quarter after a nine-yard touchdown pass from Warner to wide receiver Dante Wright got the Owls within six at 13-7.
From there, however, Rutgers reeled off 23 points in a little more than nine minutes to put the game well out of reach.
But the momentum changed with Rutgers’ response to Temple’s early fourth-quarter touchdown.
After the Warner-to-Wright connection, the Scarlet Knights answered with a quick, seven-play drive in which Monangai singlehandedly steamrolled the Owls, accounting for 57 yards on six consecutive carries, including a one-yard score that made it a 19-7 ballgame with 11:48 to go.
Monangai finished with a career-high 165 yards and that touchdown on 28 carries, and Samuel Brown V and Al-Shadee Salaam put the game on ice with rushing touchdowns inside the game’s final six minutes, making Temple’s early fourth-quarter momentum seem like a distant memory.
The Owls dropped to 1-1 ahead of next Saturday’s home game against FCS opponent Norfolk State, and an obviously dejected Stan Drayton said the mindset of his football team needed to be addressed.
“Didn't stop the run, and if you don't stop Rutgers’ run game, you’ve got your hands full for the rest of the game,” Temple’s second-year head coach said when asked what happed to his team after they got to within six early in the fourth quarter. “They can control the clock and they’ve got very physical runners. There was times where I thought we did good against the run. There's was times where we did not. Most of the times, we did not. You start playing behind the scoreboard, playing against the clock. We had to throw the ball and kind of got ourselves on rhythm bad. A lot of dropped balls out there today.”
But again, for all their mistakes, there were the Owls within six right there in the fourth quarter. What finally broke them?
“You tell me,” Drayton responded. “We’ll figure it out as a football team, I know that. You said we broke. I thought we came out [after] halftime and move the ball decently on offense. I didn't think that was broken. We didn’t get ourselves in the end zone, scored late in the third quarter, gave ourselves a chance to really put some points on the board and really gain momentum. We didn't take advantage of that. This is not a broken football team, you know. We’ll figure things out. This team does not have quit in them, so we'll figure it out.”
Among the multitude of missed opportunities and tough breaks was a reversed pass-interference call in the third quarter that cost Temple at least three points and maybe seven.
After Temple linebacker Jordan Magee ended the previous Rutgers drive by sacking quarterback Gavin Wimsatt for a two-yard loss, Warner and the Owls’ offense took over at their own 13-yard line. With the help of a pass interference call, a pair of longer completions to Wright (21 yards) and Zae Baines (20 yards) and a spark from true freshman running back Joquez Smith, Temple got down to the Rutgers 2-yard line. The Scarlet Knights easily sniffed out a predictable run call once backup quarterback Quincy Patterson came into the game and dropped him for a one-yard loss, leaving Drayton and offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf with a choice to make.
They chose to go for it, and Warner threw in the direction of running back Edward Saydee along the right sideline in the end zone, where he and Rutgers defensive back Flip Dixon were muscling for position. It looked at the end of the play as if Dixon had hooked Saydee’s arm, and a flag came out signaling a pass interference call.
But after the officials conferred, they determined there was no foul on the play, and Temple came up empty-handed. Rutgers did nothing with the turnover on downs, but the officials’ decision cost the Owls points and time.
“I’d rather not make a comment on that,” Drayton said. “The referees are doing their job. They’re trying to make the right call. It is what it is. You can’t get it back.”
Warner, who played under duress most of the night behind yet another remodeled offensive line (more on that later), finished 20 of 45 passing for 214 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. The sophomore wasn’t in the mood to make any excuses about that call or about much of anything else from the night.
“I was the quarterback, so yeah, I saw it,” Warner said of the reversed pass-interference call. “But at the end of the day, I’ve got to make a better ball and make quicker reads so that we can throw a touchdown on that play.”
Another offensive line combination
Temple was never able to start the same offensive line combination in consecutive weeks last season.
So far, 2023 has been the same story.
Although he was able to reenter last Saturday’s season opener against Akron after getting hurt, left tackle Diego Barajas didn’t play Saturday night at Rutgers. True freshman Luke Watson, who started at left guard last week, started at left tackle Saturday night, while redshirt freshman Jackson Pruitt started alongside him at left guard with Wisdom Quarshie returning at right guard. Center Rich Rodriguez and right tackle Victor Stoffel were the only players who were making consecutive starts at their respective positions.
The results weren’t great, especially early, before Temple started picking up some offensive rhythm late in the third quarter and early in the fourth. The Owls played off schedule offensively most of the night due to poor pass protection and a stagnant ground game that produced just 68 yards and 2.8 yards per carry. Temple produced just 298 total yards of offense as compared to Rutgers’ 453.
Despite that, Warner again put the responsibility upon his shoulders.
“I mean, yeah, you never want to have injuries in this game, especially with an o-line group that wants to have all five guys connected as they play as a unit,” Warner said. “But that’s no excuse at the end of the day. I’ve got to get the ball out better. I’ve got to get the ball out faster so we don’t have those pressures.”
A spark from Joquez Smith
Drayton said last week that his running backs needed to do a better job of running through contact and running more confidently.
He saw that Saturday night, but it came from true freshman Joquez Smith, who gained 45 yards on nine carries in his first college football game, flashing the potential that made him a great recruiting get for Temple out of Tampa Jesuit High School.
“He was a spark for us,” Drayton said of Smith. “He was the one piece that I thought was moving the sticks, keep us on schedule. We play play players that are gonna make plays for us, and you can't knock his production today. There was times where he looked really, really good, so he'll play some more for us, for sure.”
Stat stuff
After committing just three penalties last week in the win over Akron, Temple was penalized seven times Saturday night for 51 yards, with three of them coming on the last disastrous series of the first half in which they took themselves out of field goal range with those flags and Warner holding on to the ball on a 15-yard sack. … Shaquan Loyal, who wrecked last year’s Temple-Rutgers game with a pick-six, intercepted Warner Saturday night on a throw that went through tight end Reese Clark’s hands. That gave way to a Jai Patel field goal that made it a 22-7 game with 9:57 to go. … Rutgers gashed Temple for 254 yards on the ground, a methodical 4.9 yards per carry. … Safety Tywan Francis led the Owls with 11 tackles, and linebacker Jordan Magee added 10 stops and a sack, although he and fellow single-digit linebacker Yvandy Rigby saw noticeably decreased playing time in the second half. “I think it was just a coach’s decision,” Magee said of his second-half playing time. “I don’t think it was nothing too crazy. D.J. Woodbury and Corey Yeoman get to shine, but we’ve got another week and we’re going to come back and do better.”
Postgame audio
