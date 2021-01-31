OwlScoop - Selfish play, poor shooting dooms Temple in 81-64 loss to Tulane

In the first game since the passing of legendary former Temple head coach John Chaney, the Owls dropped a Sunday afternoon matinee that Aaron McKie and his players labeled as a “selfish” display of basketball.

In its 81-64 loss to Tulane, Temple (4-5, 3-5 American Athletic Conference) struggled through its worst shooting performance of the season. The Owls went 23-of-58 from the field and just 6-of-27 from beyond the arc, which McKie attributed to poor shot selection.

More importantly, Temple got away from the brand of basketball that has helped it win four games this season. The Owls failed to make the extra pass, didn’t make the correct switches, couldn’t connect on free throws, and were sloppy at both ends of the floor.

“I thought we played selfish and didn’t share it the way we normally would share it, offensively,” McKie said postgame. “I thought we were selfish defensively. We didn’t protect each other the way we normally do. It just turned into a snowball effect.”

Temple jumped out with a burst of energy in the second half after heading into halftime down 35-27. Between baskets from De’Vondre Perry, Jake Forrester and Damian Dunn, the Owls were able to get out to a 36-35 lead following a 9-0 run.

Despite that, the Owls were unable to close the gap. The team didn’t have the same level of juice for the remainder of the second half. The defensive lapses came in bunches, with Tulane making 10 layups and dunks in the final 20 minutes of play. It eventually paved the way for the floodgates to open up with the Green Wave eventually taking a lead as large as 20 late in the second half.

“We came out flat, first half. Second half, we just didn’t give our best performance defensively or offensively,” J.P. Moormann II said. “I felt like we weren’t as unselfish as we have been the past few games. Today, we came with a selfish approach that got us a loss at home.”

The senior captain explained his point, going into detail that Temple just didn’t help each other out on either end on the floor. They weren’t in the gaps talking to each other as they should be, resulting in an overall poor performance.

Tulane logged five double-digit scorers, headlined by 23 points from Jaylen Forbes. Jordan Walker and Kevin Cross contributed 15 apiece.

In an unintentional ode to Chaney, Tulane gave Temple some tough looks with its version of the matchup zone. Moorman said Tulane’s zone defense is more difficult to read, just because the Owls don’t know the unpredictability of it. For Tulane, it’s a play-by-play thing and the Owls didn’t play well enough offensively to combat that.

Each player who saw court time for Temple was able to put the ball in the basket, but not nearly at a high enough rate to compete with Tulane. Dunn and Forrester were the Owls’ only double-digit scorers, each with 15 points. Forrester also hauled in nine rebounds, one shy of his third double-double of the season.

For Forrester, the 6-foot-9 junior forward said he was looking to seal the bottom guy after screen and rolls to either get a look under the basket or create a lane for his teammates.

Even with Forrester’s offensive performance, the Owls were dominated on the glass. Forrester said he felt like the Green Wave made it a point of emphasis after what happened in the team’s previous matchup, where the Owls outrebounded them, 48-32. On Sunday, Tulane outrebounded Temple by 43-28.

Temple’s inability to crash the boards can also be attributed to the team’s small-ball lineup. Temple went with an eight-man rotation, while true freshman Nick Jourdain saw just six minutes of action. Arashma Parks, Tai Strickland and Quincy Ademekoya did not play Sunday.

“Just trying to find some answers in guarding those guys,” McKie said when asked about his usage of the small-ball lineups. “We didn’t do a good job of our screen-and-roll coverage, where we’re showing on the little guy, Walker. He was getting penetration and they were just driving and kicking. So I figured we go into some switching, we’d be able to keep those guys out of the paint, keep them from getting to the basket and none of it worked...They just had our number today.”

On the other end of the floor, Temple’s shooting woes largely limited from Khalif Battle not having his best shooting afternoon. The sophomore guard scored just eight points on 3-of-13 shooting from the field, going 1-of-8 from beyond the arc. As for Jeremiah Williams, the true freshman guard had a rather poor day shooting, but he still managed to add a career-high 11 rebounds and nine assists.

Temple will get its first look at Cincinnati on Thursday night from the Liacouras Center, tipping off at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

Front page photo by Monica Herndon, The Philadelphia Inquirer via Associated Press