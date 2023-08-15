Several former Temple single-digit players took part in Monday night's announcement via Zoom, including Buffalo Bills linebacker Tyler Matakevich , CFL linebacker Avery Williams , former Temple quarterback Frank Nutile , former Temple center and NFL offensive lineman Kyle Friend , and former Owls and NFL and CFL linebacker Alex Joseph .

“We gave them a clear job description of [what a single-digit player should be],” Drayton said. “We don’t want it to be a popularity show. They took their time with the vote, which tells me that they are really buying into what that honor is, and I do believe that we’re a lot more ready to pick the right guys than we were a year ago.”

Unlike last season when the coaches selected the single digits, players conducted the vote this season. The coaches, Drayton said Monday, reminded them of the criteria and the tradition.

Drayton told reporters Monday that a vote to award additional single digits could come at a later date, and there are two spots available after Monday’s announcement. No. 9 is still up for grabs, and someone could still wear No. 4 in games.

Graduate linebacker Yvandy Rigby and graduate running back Edward Saydee will now join Magee, their roommate, in wearing a single digit, donning the numbers 0 and 2, respectively. Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Ian Stewart will wear No. 1, sophomore quarterback E.J. Warner will wear No. 3, graduate offensive tackle Victor Stoffel will wear No. 4 in practice but continue to wear No. 78 in games (the NCAA doesn’t allow offensive linemen to wear numbers outside of 50 to 79 during games), graduate tight end David Martin-Robinson will wear No. 5, and junior safety Alex Odom will wear No. 8.

Temple head coach Stan Drayton announced during Monday night’s team meeting at Edberg-Olson Hall that seven more players have joined Magee and McMurray in wearing a sought-after single digit, a tradition started back in 2009 by then-head coach Al Golden, who awarded single digits to those the program deemed to be the toughest players on the team.

A closer look at Temple’s newest single digits:

Yvandy Rigby, who was born in Turks and Caicos, picked up the game of football later in his life at South Jersey’s Egg Harbor Township High School before playing a postgraduate season at New York’s Milford Academy. He was Temple’s second-leading tackler in 2022, recording 82 tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss and 2.0 sacks.

On an episode of The Scoop last month, Rigby talked about how he went from being a guy who couldn't catch a football when he first started to being able to chase down future NFL running back Isiah Pacheco during his high school playing days.

Ian Stewart transferred to Temple prior to the 2022 season after two years at Michigan State. He caught the first touchdown pass of E.J. Warner’s career in the Owls’ 30-14 win over Lafayette in week two and finished with seven catches for 76 yards and two touchdowns through Temple’s first four games before a foot injury sidelined him for the rest of the season.

Despite his limited time on the field last season, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound Woodhaven, Michigan native figures to give Warner and the Owls’ passing offense a big boost with his size and downfield blocking ability, and wide receivers coach Jafar Williams told reporters Monday that Stewart has been a strong voice in the program since arriving at Temple.

“Ian has [led his teammates] from the reports that we got,” Williams said. “When we're gone on vacation, Ian took hold of the freshmen and got them where they were supposed to be. He was picking them up. He was running meetings, doing those things, so Ian probably took on that leadership role. But to his credit, he has done that from day one. When he got here last year, he already had those qualities. So just allowing him to have a voice, I think, is important because I think he's a guy who you're going to need down the road and to win some games as well.”

Edward Saydee, who was born in Liberia, came to Temple out of nearby Penn Charter, where he returned kicks in addition to playing defensive back, running back and wide receiver. As a redshirt sophomore in 2022, Saydee ran for 636 yards and four touchdowns, with 265 yards and half of those touchdowns coming in a breakout performance in the Owls’ Nov. 5 win over USF, one that also saw Saydee catch four passes for 69 yards.

E.J. Warner replaced D’Wan Mathis as Temple’s starting quarterback in week two against Lafayette and never looked back from there, passing for 3,028 yards, 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions en route to becoming the American Athletic Conference’s Rookie of the Year and Pro Football Networks’ Newcomer of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year. Warner threw for 1,524 yards, 10 touchdowns and just three interceptions while completing nearly 70 percent of his throws (135 of 194) in the final four games of the 2022 season.

Victor Stoffel, a 6-foot-8, 300-pound native of Stockholm, Sweden, missed the first five games of the 2022 season with a knee injury before settling in as the starting right tackle in the final seven games of the year. Stoffel talked to OwlScoop.com earlier this summer on The Scoop to discuss his recovery from offseason knee surgery and his growth as a player and leader.

Despite missing the first three games of the 2022 season with an injury, David Martin-Robinson was voted one of the team’s five captains. He later went on to play the best game of his college career in the Owls’ November road loss at Houston with career-high totals of 10 catches for 114 yards and the first touchdown of his career. He finished with 33 catches for 366 yards and two scores and enters the 2023 season as one of 48 players in the country on the preseason watch list for the John Mackey Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top tight end.

Alex Odom, who played at South Jersey’s Kingsway High School prior to signing with Temple, was the Owls’ third-leading tackler last season with a career-high 75 stops to go with the first two interceptions of his career. He started all 12 games as safety and should continue to be a back-end anchor of Temple’s defense, along with cornerback and fellow single digit Jalen McMurray.

Photos courtesy of Zamani Feelings.