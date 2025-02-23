Shorthanded Owls fall at UAB in sixth-straight loss

At the outset of the season, Temple head coach Adam Fisher and his staff thought they would be counting on Jamal Mashburn Jr., Lynn Greer III, Quante Berry and Jameel Brown to lead the Owls’ backcourt.

There’s that old saying about the best-laid plans …

Temple carried a five-game losing streak into Sunday’s road game at UAB and took the floor without Mashburn, Greer, Berry and Brown, and the result against the American Athletic Conference’s third-place team was predictable. The Owls held a slim lead midway through the first half but fell behind by double digits and never recovered in an 80-64 loss at Bartow Arena.

With the loss, Temple fell to 14-14 overall, 6-9 in conference play and into ninth place in the league standings. The Owls and Bulls have identical conference records and will play Wednesday in North Philly at the Liacouras Center, but USF won the first head-to-head matchup a little more than two weeks ago in Tampa.

Berry, the team’s starting point guard, missed the game with an unspecified injury, while Mashburn, the nation’s second-leading scorer, remained out with a toe injury that has forced him to miss three straight games and five of Temple’s last six contests. Greer, who missed the first nine games of the season due to an NCAA rules infraction that occurred while he was playing at St. Joe’s, played just five games in an Owls uniform before he was suspended indefinitely by Fisher. He will not play again at Temple, multiple sources have informed OwlScoop.

Brown, a Penn State transfer who had averaged 5.3 points in eight games with the Owls, has been out due to personal reasons and will likely receive a medical redshirt this season, according to sources familiar with Brown’s situation.

Even without Greer and Brown, Temple was a team headed in the right direction a little more than a month ago after the Owls had upset 18th-ranked Memphis, a win that prompted a court storming. Since then, however, Temple has gone 3-8 in its last 11 games, and any hopes of finishing among the top four teams and earning a double bye in the conference tournament next month are long gone.

Instead, the Owls simply must hope that they can get to Fort Worth healthy.

Temple’s last lead Sunday at UAB (18-9, 11-3) came on a Steve Settle layup that put the Owls ahead 22-21 at the 9:41 mark of the first half, but the Blazers scored 20 of the game’s next 30 points from there to claim a 41-32 halftime lead. UAB opened the second half on a 10-2 run to push its lead to 17 and led by as many as 18 points. Temple got within 10 at 65-55 with 5:58 to go on a layup by Zion Stanford, but the Owls mustered just nine points the rest of the way.

Just as they did in their two meetings last season, the defending conference champions owned Temple on the boards, outrebounding the Owls Sunday, 47-31, and by 21-10 on the offensive glass en route to knocking in 26 second-chance points.

Temple tried playing zone but couldn’t slow down a UAB team that put five players in double-figure scoring, led by Bradley Ezewiro’s 15 points. Forward Yaxel Lendeborg, who played just across the river at South Jersey’s Pennsauken High School before two JUCO seasons preceded his arrival at UAB, continued to haunt Temple. The preseason conference player of the year posted his 19th double-double of the season with 13 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. Blazers guard Ja’Borri McGhee produced a double-double of his own with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Stanford led Temple with 17 points but shot just 7-of-20 from the floor. Settle added 12 points and guard Shane Dezonie scored 11. Freshman forward Dillon Battie scored seven points on 3-for-3 shooting in 11 minutes off the bench.

A Temple spokesperson told OwlScoop that Mashburn is still day-to-day as he recovers from his toe injury and that Berry's injury is deemed to be day-to-day as well.