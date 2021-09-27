Silverfield sees a different Temple defense this season

Memphis entered last Saturday’s game against UTSA with a 3-0 record, including a come-from-behind win against Mississippi State, a good team in the toughest conference in college football in the SEC.

Favored by three points going into the game, the Tigers ended the first quarter with a 21-0 lead and took a 21-7 lead into halftime. Led by running back Sincere McCormick’s 184 yards and three touchdowns, the Roadrunners outscored Memphis 24-7 in the second half.

Throughout the game, the Tigers were penalized eight times for a total of 73 yards and only converted on one third of their third downs. It eventually added up to a 31-28 loss.

“It was inexcusable what occurred on Saturday by beating ourselves,” Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield said during his Monday press conference.

“You never want to get too high, never want to get too low,” he added. “… one win is not going to define us. One loss is not going to define us.”

Memphis’ next opponent, of course, is a 2-2 Temple team that will be hosting the Tigers in their homecoming game at Lincoln Financial Field.

“Every conference game is so darn important,” said Silverfield. “It starts with this one.”

Silverfield is in his second season as Memphis’ head coach but came to the program prior to the 2016 season as an assistant, so he’s seen plenty of Temple in the past.

The Owls, he said Monday, look different on film this season on defense.

“They have the same coach, same offensive coordinator, same defensive coordinator,” Silverfield said, “but they have a completely different scheme.”

Silverfield emphasized the new 3-3-5 formation that Temple has converted to on defense, a nickel look that has become more common on all levels of football. With the Owls currently ranked as the top passing defense in the country, Silverfield is stressing play calling on the offense.

“We have to be smart and balanced,” said Silverfield. “We have to take what they give us. If they load up, then we have to throw the ball. If they drop eight, then we’ll run it.”

With Houston (3-1, 1-0) playing 2020 conference runner-up Tulsa, Temple and Memphis will be looking to position themselves at the top of the conference standings early on in the season with a win this Saturday.