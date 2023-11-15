After last Saturday’s 27-23 loss at USF ended Temple’s bowl hopes, the Owls will now set their sights on winning their last two games of the season, starting with this weekend’s road game at UAB.

Among other issues, injuries have plagued Temple all season long, particularly along the offensive line. Last Saturday in Tampa, Temple was without Melvin Siani and Luke Watson at left tackle, so junior college transfer Chris Smith played the entire game there in his debut with the Owls, who did not allow a sack in the loss.

The 6-foot-2, 280-pound Denver native played two seasons at Laney Community College in Oakland, where he was teammates with Diego Barajas, before arriving at Temple.

Smith, tight end David Martin-Robinson and cornerback Jalen McMurray met with reporters Tuesday, and you can watch those interviews here.

Chris Smith

David Martin-Robinson

Jalen McMurray

Martin-Robinson caught seven passes for a team-high 102 yards on 10 targets, but his third-quarter fumble after a 30-yard gain was a turnover that hurt the Owls at USF.