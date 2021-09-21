Snap Counts: Temple vs. Boston College

Utilizing Pro Football Focus' database, OwlScoop.com is able to provide a snapshot of which Temple players played the most in Saturday's loss to Boston College.

True freshman Justin Lynch played every snap at quarterback, as did Adam Klein (RG), Isaac Moore (LT) and Michael Niese (RT). Center CJ Perez missed one snap due to his helmet coming off, which led to freshman center Bryce Thoman seeing the field. Joseph Hooper was replaced by Wisdom Quarshie during the game and the two ended up in a fairly even snap count split.

Due to Randle Jones' injury, Purdue transfer Amad Anderson (12 snaps) received increased playing time, as did Kadas Reams (11 snaps). Jordan Smith continued his transition into more of a tight end role and played 22 snaps in the loss.

For a full list of offensive snap counts, see the table below.