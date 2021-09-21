Snap Counts: Temple vs. Boston College
Utilizing Pro Football Focus' database, OwlScoop.com is able to provide a snapshot of which Temple players played the most in Saturday's loss to Boston College.
True freshman Justin Lynch played every snap at quarterback, as did Adam Klein (RG), Isaac Moore (LT) and Michael Niese (RT). Center CJ Perez missed one snap due to his helmet coming off, which led to freshman center Bryce Thoman seeing the field. Joseph Hooper was replaced by Wisdom Quarshie during the game and the two ended up in a fairly even snap count split.
Due to Randle Jones' injury, Purdue transfer Amad Anderson (12 snaps) received increased playing time, as did Kadas Reams (11 snaps). Jordan Smith continued his transition into more of a tight end role and played 22 snaps in the loss.
For a full list of offensive snap counts, see the table below.
|Player
|Pos.
|Snaps
|
Justin Lynch
|
QB
|
60
|
Michael Niese
|
OL
|
60
|
Isaac Moore
|
OL
|
60
|
Adam Klein
|
OL
|
60
|
CJ Perez
|
OL
|
59
|
Jadan Blue
|
WR
|
56
|
Darius Pittman
|
TE
|
43
|
Edward Saydee
|
RB
|
42
|
Jose Barbon
|
WR
|
41
|
Randle Jones
|
WR
|
35
|
Joseph Hooper
|
OL
|
31
|
Wisdom Quarshie
|
OL
|
29
|
Jordan Smith
|
TE/WR
|
22
|
James Della Pesca
|
TE
|
19
|
Amad Anderson
|
WR
|
12
|
Tayvon Ruley
|
RB
|
11
|
Kadas Reams
|
WR
|
11
|
Connor Noble
|
TE
|
3
|
De'Von Fox
|
WR
|
3
|
Bryce Thoman
|
OL
|
1
|
Ronnie Stevenson
|
WR
|
1
|
Kyle Dobbins
|
RB
|
1
Senior captain Amir Tyler played every defensive snap on Saturday. MJ Griffin made his first start of the season, as the Owls utilized another base nickel package, and played 47 snaps in the loss.
West Virginia transfer Kwantel Raines played the majority of the snaps at BUBO but freshmen DJ Woodbury (5 snaps) and Muheem McCargo (3 snaps) also saw the field. At the more traditional linebacker spots, Yvandy Rigby (35 snaps), George Reid (35 snaps), Kobe Wilson (21 snaps) and Jordan Magee (21 snaps) rotated in and out of the game.
Along the line, Layton Jordan (31 snaps) continued to carve out more playing time, as he played about the same number of snaps as the two starting defensive ends in Manny Walker (32 snaps) and Will Rodgers (31 snaps). Freshman Dyshier Clary (11 snaps) also saw a fair amount of playing time.
|Player
|Pos.
|Snaps
|
Amir Tyler
|
S
|
56
|
Kwantel Raines
|
BUBO
|
48
|
Cameron Ruiz
|
CB
|
48
|
MJ Griffin
|
S
|
47
|
Jalen Ware
|
S
|
41
|
Keyshawn Paul
|
CB
|
40
|
Yvandy Rigby
|
LB
|
35
|
George Reid
|
LB
|
35
|
Manny Walker
|
DE
|
32
|
Layton Jordan
|
DE
|
31
|
Will Rodgers
|
DE
|
30
|
Demerick Morris
|
DT
|
26
|
Nick Bags
|
DT
|
24
|
Kobe Wilson
|
LB
|
21
|
Jordan Magee
|
LB
|
21
|
Ty Mason
|
CB
|
16
|
Alex Odom
|
S
|
15
|
Jerquavion Mahone
|
DT
|
15
|
Dyshier Clary
|
DE
|
11
|
Darian Varner
|
DE
|
8
|
Freddie Johnson
|
CB
|
8
|
DJ Woodbury
|
BUBO
|
5
|
Muheem McCargo
|
BUBO
|
3