 OwlScoop - Snap Counts: Temple vs. Boston College
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-21 15:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Kyle Gauss • OwlScoop
Assistant Editor
@kylegauss

Utilizing Pro Football Focus' database, OwlScoop.com is able to provide a snapshot of which Temple players played the most in Saturday's loss to Boston College.

True freshman Justin Lynch played every snap at quarterback, as did Adam Klein (RG), Isaac Moore (LT) and Michael Niese (RT). Center CJ Perez missed one snap due to his helmet coming off, which led to freshman center Bryce Thoman seeing the field. Joseph Hooper was replaced by Wisdom Quarshie during the game and the two ended up in a fairly even snap count split.

Due to Randle Jones' injury, Purdue transfer Amad Anderson (12 snaps) received increased playing time, as did Kadas Reams (11 snaps). Jordan Smith continued his transition into more of a tight end role and played 22 snaps in the loss.

For a full list of offensive snap counts, see the table below.

Temple Offensive Snaps
Player Pos. Snaps

Justin Lynch

QB

60

Michael Niese

OL

60

Isaac Moore

OL

60

Adam Klein

OL

60

CJ Perez

OL

59

Jadan Blue

WR

56

Darius Pittman

TE

43

Edward Saydee

RB

42

Jose Barbon

WR

41

Randle Jones

WR

35

Joseph Hooper

OL

31

Wisdom Quarshie

OL

29

Jordan Smith

TE/WR

22

James Della Pesca

TE

19

Amad Anderson

WR

12

Tayvon Ruley

RB

11

Kadas Reams

WR

11

Connor Noble

TE

3

De'Von Fox

WR

3

Bryce Thoman

OL

1

Ronnie Stevenson

WR

1

Kyle Dobbins

RB

1

Senior captain Amir Tyler played every defensive snap on Saturday. MJ Griffin made his first start of the season, as the Owls utilized another base nickel package, and played 47 snaps in the loss.

West Virginia transfer Kwantel Raines played the majority of the snaps at BUBO but freshmen DJ Woodbury (5 snaps) and Muheem McCargo (3 snaps) also saw the field. At the more traditional linebacker spots, Yvandy Rigby (35 snaps), George Reid (35 snaps), Kobe Wilson (21 snaps) and Jordan Magee (21 snaps) rotated in and out of the game.

Along the line, Layton Jordan (31 snaps) continued to carve out more playing time, as he played about the same number of snaps as the two starting defensive ends in Manny Walker (32 snaps) and Will Rodgers (31 snaps). Freshman Dyshier Clary (11 snaps) also saw a fair amount of playing time.

Temple Defensive Snaps
Player Pos. Snaps

Amir Tyler

S

56

Kwantel Raines

BUBO

48

Cameron Ruiz

CB

48

MJ Griffin

S

47

Jalen Ware

S

41

Keyshawn Paul

CB

40

Yvandy Rigby

LB

35

George Reid

LB

35

Manny Walker

DE

32

Layton Jordan

DE

31

Will Rodgers

DE

30

Demerick Morris

DT

26

Nick Bags

DT

24

Kobe Wilson

LB

21

Jordan Magee

LB

21

Ty Mason

CB

16

Alex Odom

S

15

Jerquavion Mahone

DT

15

Dyshier Clary

DE

11

Darian Varner

DE

8

Freddie Johnson

CB

8

DJ Woodbury

BUBO

5

Muheem McCargo

BUBO

3
