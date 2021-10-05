Snap Counts: Temple vs. Memphis
Utilizing Pro Football Focus' database, OwlScoop.com is able to provide a snapshot look at which Owls played the most in Temple's 34-31 win over Memphis on homecoming.
Temple's offensive line rotation remained pretty much the same, as Michael Niese, CJ Perez, Isaac Moore and Adam Klein played all 83 offensive snaps while Joseph Hooper (54 snaps) and Wisdom Quarshie (29 snaps) continued to split time at left guard.
D'Wan Mathis played all but two snaps at quarterback. In two redzone plays, freshman Justin Lynch came in to run the offense.
With Randle Jones missing his second straight game and Jadan Blue (66 snaps) missing a portion of Saturday's win, Jose Barbon played 81 snaps and Purdue transfer Amad Anderson played 48 snaps. Both scored touchdowns in the win.
Temple's tight end rotation, which should be bolstered by the return of David Martin-Robinson later this season, appears to have honed in on a 3-man rotation. Darius Pittman led the way with 63 snaps but James Della Pesca (31 snaps) and Jordan Smith (30 snaps) also played significant roles for the Owls.
The Owls continue to utilize a number of running backs. Starter Edward Saydee played the most with 26 snaps but Tayvon Ruley (20 snaps), Ra'Von Bonner (12 snaps) and Kyle Dobbins (11 snaps) also played a significant amount.
For the full list of offensive snaps, see the table below.
|Player
|Pos.
|Snaps
|
Michael Niese
|
OL
|
83
|
CJ Perez
|
OL
|
83
|
Isaac Moore
|
OL
|
83
|
Adam Klein
|
OL
|
83
|
D'Wan Mathis
|
QB
|
81
|
Jose Barbon
|
WR
|
81
|
Jadan Blue
|
WR
|
66
|
Darius Pittman
|
TE
|
63
|
Joseph Hooper
|
OL
|
54
|
Amad Anderson
|
WR
|
48
|
James Della Pesca
|
TE
|
31
|
Jordan Smith
|
TE
|
30
|
Wisdom Quarshie
|
OL
|
29
|
Edward Saydee
|
RB
|
26
|
Tayvon Ruley
|
RB
|
20
|
De'Von Fox
|
WR
|
19
|
Ra'Von Bonner
|
RB
|
12
|
Kyle Dobbins
|
RB
|
11
|
Trey Blair
|
RB
|
3
|
Justin Lynch
|
QB
|
2
|
Ronnie Stevenson
|
WR
|
2
|
Kadas Reams
|
WR
|
2
|
Connor Noble
|
TE
|
1
Safeties MJ Griffin and Amir Tyler played all 83 snaps against Memphis. Cornerbacks Cameron Ruiz (81 snaps) and Keyshawn Paul (80 snaps) also played the vast majority of the game.
Yvandy Rigby got the start at BUBO over Kwantel Raines and rarely came off the field, as he played 79 of 83 snaps. Jordan Magee also got the start at linebacker over George Reid, with Magee playing 55 snaps and Reid playing the other 28.
Kevin Robertson, who recorded his first sack on Saturday, got the start at defensive tackle and played 38 snaps. Kentucky transfer Jerquavion Mahone was right behind Robertson with 33 snaps.
For the full list of defensive snaps, see the table below.
|Player
|Pos.
|Snaps
|
MJ Griffin
|
S
|
83
|
Amir Tyler
|
S
|
83
|
Cameron Ruiz
|
CB
|
81
|
Keyshawn Paul
|
CB
|
80
|
Yvandy Rigby
|
BUBO
|
79
|
Will Rodgers
|
DE
|
62
|
William Kwenkeu
|
LB
|
61
|
Manny Walker
|
DE
|
60
|
Jordan Magee
|
LB
|
55
|
Jalen Ware
|
S
|
53
|
Kevin Robertson
|
DT
|
38
|
Jerquavion Mahone
|
DT
|
33
|
Alex Odom
|
S
|
30
|
George Reid
|
LB
|
28
|
Kobe Wilson
|
LB
|
22
|
Darian Varner
|
DE/DT
|
21
|
Demerick Morris
|
DT
|
18
|
Nick Bags
|
DT
|
6
|
Jacoby Sharpe
|
DE
|
6
|
Ty Mason
|
CB
|
5
|
Muheem McCargo
|
BUBO
|
4
|
Dyshier Clary
|
DE
|
3
|
Layton Jordan
|
DE
|
3