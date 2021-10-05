 OwlScoop - Snap Counts: Temple vs. Memphis
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-05 10:29:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Snap Counts: Temple vs. Memphis

Kyle Gauss • OwlScoop
Assistant Editor
@kylegauss

Utilizing Pro Football Focus' database, OwlScoop.com is able to provide a snapshot look at which Owls played the most in Temple's 34-31 win over Memphis on homecoming.

Temple's offensive line rotation remained pretty much the same, as Michael Niese, CJ Perez, Isaac Moore and Adam Klein played all 83 offensive snaps while Joseph Hooper (54 snaps) and Wisdom Quarshie (29 snaps) continued to split time at left guard.

D'Wan Mathis played all but two snaps at quarterback. In two redzone plays, freshman Justin Lynch came in to run the offense.

With Randle Jones missing his second straight game and Jadan Blue (66 snaps) missing a portion of Saturday's win, Jose Barbon played 81 snaps and Purdue transfer Amad Anderson played 48 snaps. Both scored touchdowns in the win.

Temple's tight end rotation, which should be bolstered by the return of David Martin-Robinson later this season, appears to have honed in on a 3-man rotation. Darius Pittman led the way with 63 snaps but James Della Pesca (31 snaps) and Jordan Smith (30 snaps) also played significant roles for the Owls.

The Owls continue to utilize a number of running backs. Starter Edward Saydee played the most with 26 snaps but Tayvon Ruley (20 snaps), Ra'Von Bonner (12 snaps) and Kyle Dobbins (11 snaps) also played a significant amount.

For the full list of offensive snaps, see the table below.

Temple Offensive Snaps
Player Pos. Snaps

Michael Niese

OL

83

CJ Perez

OL

83

Isaac Moore

OL

83

Adam Klein

OL

83

D'Wan Mathis

QB

81

Jose Barbon

WR

81

Jadan Blue

WR

66

Darius Pittman

TE

63

Joseph Hooper

OL

54

Amad Anderson

WR

48

James Della Pesca

TE

31

Jordan Smith

TE

30

Wisdom Quarshie

OL

29

Edward Saydee

RB

26

Tayvon Ruley

RB

20

De'Von Fox

WR

19

Ra'Von Bonner

RB

12

Kyle Dobbins

RB

11

Trey Blair

RB

3

Justin Lynch

QB

2

Ronnie Stevenson

WR

2

Kadas Reams

WR

2

Connor Noble

TE

1

Safeties MJ Griffin and Amir Tyler played all 83 snaps against Memphis. Cornerbacks Cameron Ruiz (81 snaps) and Keyshawn Paul (80 snaps) also played the vast majority of the game.

Yvandy Rigby got the start at BUBO over Kwantel Raines and rarely came off the field, as he played 79 of 83 snaps. Jordan Magee also got the start at linebacker over George Reid, with Magee playing 55 snaps and Reid playing the other 28.

Kevin Robertson, who recorded his first sack on Saturday, got the start at defensive tackle and played 38 snaps. Kentucky transfer Jerquavion Mahone was right behind Robertson with 33 snaps.

For the full list of defensive snaps, see the table below.

Temple Defensive Snaps
Player Pos. Snaps

MJ Griffin

S

83

Amir Tyler

S

83

Cameron Ruiz

CB

81

Keyshawn Paul

CB

80

Yvandy Rigby

BUBO

79

Will Rodgers

DE

62

William Kwenkeu

LB

61

Manny Walker

DE

60

Jordan Magee

LB

55

Jalen Ware

S

53

Kevin Robertson

DT

38

Jerquavion Mahone

DT

33

Alex Odom

S

30

George Reid

LB

28

Kobe Wilson

LB

22

Darian Varner

DE/DT

21

Demerick Morris

DT

18

Nick Bags

DT

6

Jacoby Sharpe

DE

6

Ty Mason

CB

5

Muheem McCargo

BUBO

4

Dyshier Clary

DE

3

Layton Jordan

DE

3
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}