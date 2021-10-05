Snap Counts: Temple vs. Memphis

Utilizing Pro Football Focus' database, OwlScoop.com is able to provide a snapshot look at which Owls played the most in Temple's 34-31 win over Memphis on homecoming.

Temple's offensive line rotation remained pretty much the same, as Michael Niese, CJ Perez, Isaac Moore and Adam Klein played all 83 offensive snaps while Joseph Hooper (54 snaps) and Wisdom Quarshie (29 snaps) continued to split time at left guard.

D'Wan Mathis played all but two snaps at quarterback. In two redzone plays, freshman Justin Lynch came in to run the offense.

With Randle Jones missing his second straight game and Jadan Blue (66 snaps) missing a portion of Saturday's win, Jose Barbon played 81 snaps and Purdue transfer Amad Anderson played 48 snaps. Both scored touchdowns in the win.

Temple's tight end rotation, which should be bolstered by the return of David Martin-Robinson later this season, appears to have honed in on a 3-man rotation. Darius Pittman led the way with 63 snaps but James Della Pesca (31 snaps) and Jordan Smith (30 snaps) also played significant roles for the Owls.

The Owls continue to utilize a number of running backs. Starter Edward Saydee played the most with 26 snaps but Tayvon Ruley (20 snaps), Ra'Von Bonner (12 snaps) and Kyle Dobbins (11 snaps) also played a significant amount.

For the full list of offensive snaps, see the table below.