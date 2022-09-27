Snap Counts: Temple vs. UMass
Utilizing Pro Football Focus' database, OwlScoop.com was able to provide a snapshot of which Temple players played the most in Saturday's bounceback win against UMass.
Offense
Temple rolled out its fourth offensive line configuration of the season and all five players played all 60 snaps for the Owls. The formation consisted of Isaac Moore at left tackle, Bryce Thoman at left guard, Adam Klein at center, Wisdom Quarshie at right guard and James Faminu at right tackle. Klein's start was the first at center in his career.
EJ Warner (42 snaps) and Quincy Patterson (18 snaps) split time at quarterback. Unlike last week against Rutgers, however, Patterson and Warner were not on the field at the same time.
Jose Barbon (48 snaps) and Adonicas Sanders (46 snaps) continue to easily pace Temple's wideout group while Texas A&M transfer Darvon Hubbard led Temple's running backs with 35 snaps. David Martin-Robinson made his season debut and caught three passes for 54 yards in his 27 snaps. Converted quarterback D'Wan Mathis played seven snaps at wide receiver.
|Player
|Pos.
|Snaps
|
Bryce Thoman
|
OL
|
60
|
James Faminu
|
OL
|
60
|
Wisdom Quarshie
|
OL
|
60
|
Isaac Moore
|
OL
|
60
|
Adam Klein
|
OL
|
60
|
Jose Barbon
|
WR
|
48
|
Adonicas Sanders
|
WR
|
46
|
EJ Warner
|
QB
|
42
|
Darvon Hubbard
|
RB
|
35
|
David Martin-Robinson
|
TE
|
27
|
Jordan Smith
|
TE
|
24
|
James Della Pesca
|
TE
|
21
|
Ian Stewart
|
WR
|
20
|
Kwesi Evans
|
WR
|
18
|
Jakari Norwood
|
RB
|
18
|
Quincy Patterson
|
QB
|
18
|
Zae Baines
|
WR
|
13
|
Evan Boozer
|
TE
|
8
|
D'Wan Mathis
|
WR
|
7
|
Edward Saydee
|
RB
|
7
|
Amad Anderson
|
WR
|
4
|
Malik Cooper
|
WR
|
2
|
Jaden Coffen
|
WR
|
1
|
De'Von Fox
|
WR
|
1
Defense
Jalen Ware made his first start of the season at safety and led Temple with 56 snaps. Sophomore safety Alex Odom played 43 snaps and tied for the Temple lead with nine tackles to go along with his first career interception. Redshirt-freshman Jalen McMurray paced Temple's cornerbacks with 52 snaps of his own.
Closer to the line, Layton Jordan led Temple's linebackers with 52 snaps while Darian Varner (41 snaps) and Demerick Morris (40 snaps) led the Owls' defensive line. Jordan had the first pick six of the career in the 28-0 win.
|Player
|Pos.
|Snaps
|
Jalen Ware
|
S
|
56
|
Jalen McMurray
|
CB
|
52
|
Layton Jordan
|
LB
|
52
|
Alex Odom
|
S
|
43
|
Tra Thomas
|
LB
|
42
|
Darian Varner
|
DL
|
41
|
Demerick Morris
|
DL
|
40
|
Kobe Wilson
|
LB
|
37
|
Jacob Hollins
|
LB
|
37
|
Jordan Magee
|
LB
|
36
|
Yvandy Rigby
|
LB
|
36
|
Daesean Winston
|
S
|
33
|
Jerquavion Mahone
|
DL
|
32
|
Jalen Satchell
|
DL
|
31
|
Muheem McCargo
|
S
|
28
|
Xach Gill
|
DL
|
28
|
Lancine Turay
|
DL
|
26
|
Elijah Clark
|
CB
|
23
|
Dominick Hill
|
CB
|
21
|
Corey Palmer
|
DB
|
20
|
Elijah Deravil
|
DB
|
19
|
Nate Wyatt
|
CB
|
14
|
Cameron Ruiz
|
CB
|
13
|
Sylvester Mathis
|
LB
|
9
|
Keyshawn Paul
|
CB
|
7
|
Brenyen Scott
|
DB
|
6
|
Mathene Mwangi
|
CB
|
6
|
Dysheir Clary
|
DL
|
4