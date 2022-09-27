Utilizing Pro Football Focus' database, OwlScoop.com was able to provide a snapshot of which Temple players played the most in Saturday's bounceback win against UMass.

Temple rolled out its fourth offensive line configuration of the season and all five players played all 60 snaps for the Owls. The formation consisted of Isaac Moore at left tackle, Bryce Thoman at left guard, Adam Klein at center, Wisdom Quarshie at right guard and James Faminu at right tackle. Klein's start was the first at center in his career.

EJ Warner (42 snaps) and Quincy Patterson (18 snaps) split time at quarterback. Unlike last week against Rutgers, however, Patterson and Warner were not on the field at the same time.

Jose Barbon (48 snaps) and Adonicas Sanders (46 snaps) continue to easily pace Temple's wideout group while Texas A&M transfer Darvon Hubbard led Temple's running backs with 35 snaps. David Martin-Robinson made his season debut and caught three passes for 54 yards in his 27 snaps. Converted quarterback D'Wan Mathis played seven snaps at wide receiver.