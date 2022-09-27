News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-27 07:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Snap Counts: Temple vs. UMass

Kyle Gauss • OwlScoop
Assistant Editor
@kylegauss

Utilizing Pro Football Focus' database, OwlScoop.com was able to provide a snapshot of which Temple players played the most in Saturday's bounceback win against UMass.

Offense

Temple rolled out its fourth offensive line configuration of the season and all five players played all 60 snaps for the Owls. The formation consisted of Isaac Moore at left tackle, Bryce Thoman at left guard, Adam Klein at center, Wisdom Quarshie at right guard and James Faminu at right tackle. Klein's start was the first at center in his career.

EJ Warner (42 snaps) and Quincy Patterson (18 snaps) split time at quarterback. Unlike last week against Rutgers, however, Patterson and Warner were not on the field at the same time.

Jose Barbon (48 snaps) and Adonicas Sanders (46 snaps) continue to easily pace Temple's wideout group while Texas A&M transfer Darvon Hubbard led Temple's running backs with 35 snaps. David Martin-Robinson made his season debut and caught three passes for 54 yards in his 27 snaps. Converted quarterback D'Wan Mathis played seven snaps at wide receiver.

Offensive Snaps
Player Pos. Snaps

Bryce Thoman

OL

60

James Faminu

OL

60

Wisdom Quarshie

OL

60

Isaac Moore

OL

60

Adam Klein

OL

60

Jose Barbon

WR

48

Adonicas Sanders

WR

46

EJ Warner

QB

42

Darvon Hubbard

RB

35

David Martin-Robinson

TE

27

Jordan Smith

TE

24

James Della Pesca

TE

21

Ian Stewart

WR

20

Kwesi Evans

WR

18

Jakari Norwood

RB

18

Quincy Patterson

QB

18

Zae Baines

WR

13

Evan Boozer

TE

8

D'Wan Mathis

WR

7

Edward Saydee

RB

7

Amad Anderson

WR

4

Malik Cooper

WR

2

Jaden Coffen

WR

1

De'Von Fox

WR

1

Defense

Jalen Ware made his first start of the season at safety and led Temple with 56 snaps. Sophomore safety Alex Odom played 43 snaps and tied for the Temple lead with nine tackles to go along with his first career interception. Redshirt-freshman Jalen McMurray paced Temple's cornerbacks with 52 snaps of his own.

Closer to the line, Layton Jordan led Temple's linebackers with 52 snaps while Darian Varner (41 snaps) and Demerick Morris (40 snaps) led the Owls' defensive line. Jordan had the first pick six of the career in the 28-0 win.

Defensive Snaps
Player Pos. Snaps

Jalen Ware

S

56

Jalen McMurray

CB

52

Layton Jordan

LB

52

Alex Odom

S

43

Tra Thomas

LB

42

Darian Varner

DL

41

Demerick Morris

DL

40

Kobe Wilson

LB

37

Jacob Hollins

LB

37

Jordan Magee

LB

36

Yvandy Rigby

LB

36

Daesean Winston

S

33

Jerquavion Mahone

DL

32

Jalen Satchell

DL

31

Muheem McCargo

S

28

Xach Gill

DL

28

Lancine Turay

DL

26

Elijah Clark

CB

23

Dominick Hill

CB

21

Corey Palmer

DB

20

Elijah Deravil

DB

19

Nate Wyatt

CB

14

Cameron Ruiz

CB

13

Sylvester Mathis

LB

9

Keyshawn Paul

CB

7

Brenyen Scott

DB

6

Mathene Mwangi

CB

6

Dysheir Clary

DL

4
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}