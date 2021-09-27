Snap Counts: Temple vs. Wagner
Utilizing Pro Football Focus' database, OwlScoop.com is able to provide a snapshot of which Temple players played the most in Saturday's blowout win over Wagner.
Considering how lackluster the offense looked against Boston College, it was no surprise that the offensive started played a lot against Wagner. Four of the five starting offensive linemen played at least 60 of the 65 offensive snaps, as did quarterback D'Wan Mathis. Wisdom Quarshie relieved Joseph Hooper at left guard for the second straight week as the redshirt-freshman continued to carve out a role for himself on a veteran line.
Jose Barbon, who had a career day with 130 receiving yards, led all Temple wideouts with 52 snaps. Purdue transfer Amad Anderson was not far behind with 49 snaps.
While Kyle Dobbins experienced the most success with three rushing touchdowns, Temple truly did utilize a running back by committee. Dobbins had 22 snaps while Edward Saydee had 21 snaps and Tayvon Ruley had 14 snaps. Freshman Malik Cooper made his collegiate debut and played five snaps in the backfield while lining up out wide for four additional snaps.
For the full list of offensive snaps, see the table below.
|Player
|Pos.
|Snaps
|
Isaac Moore
|
LT
|
61
|
Michael Niese
|
RT
|
60
|
D'Wan Mathis
|
QB
|
60
|
CJ Perez
|
C
|
60
|
Adam Klein
|
RG
|
60
|
Jose Barbon
|
WR
|
52
|
Amad Anderson
|
WR
|
49
|
Darius Pittman
|
TE
|
47
|
Joseph Hooper
|
LG
|
40
|
James Della Pesca
|
TE
|
33
|
Wisdom Quarshie
|
LG
|
25
|
De'Von Fox
|
WR
|
24
|
Kyle Dobbins
|
RB
|
22
|
Edward Saydee
|
RB
|
21
|
Tayvon Ruley
|
RB
|
14
|
Kadas Reams
|
WR
|
12
|
Connor Noble
|
TE
|
11
|
Jordan Smith
|
TE/WR
|
10
|
Malik Cooper
|
WR/RB
|
9
|
Ronnie Stevenson
|
WR
|
9
|
Kwesi Evans
|
WR
|
6
|
Justin Lynch
|
QB
|
5
|
Bryce Thoman
|
C
|
5
|
Victor Stoffel
|
RT
|
5
|
Luke Foster
|
LG
|
5
|
Jimto Obidegwu
|
LT
|
4
|
Magnus Geers
|
TE
|
3
|
Nazir Burnett
|
WR
|
3
MJ Griffin, who has played starter-level snaps in every game this season, started for the second straight week and tied senior captain Amir Tyler for the most defensive snaps with 51. With William Kwenkeu back, Yvandy Rigby did not start but led all linebackers with 43 snaps. Five different linebackers played at least 20 snaps in the win.
Kevin Robertson, who started at defensive tackle, made his first appearance of the season and tied Will Rodgers and Manny Walker for the most defensive lineman snaps.
As would be expected in a blowout, a number of walk-ons and freshmen played against Wagner. Freshman linebacker Balansama Kamara made his collegiate debut and played 12 snaps while walk-ons Gage Panno (six snaps), DeJuan Dandridge (six snaps) and Lamumba Howard (three snaps) had the opportunity to take the field.
For the full list of defensive snaps, see the table below.
|Player
|Pos.
|Snaps
|
MJ Griffin
|
S
|
51
|
Amir Tyler
|
S
|
51
|
Yvandy Rigby
|
LB
|
43
|
Alex Odom
|
S
|
41
|
Cameron Ruiz
|
CB
|
33
|
Keyshawn Paul
|
CB
|
30
|
Kevin Robertson
|
DT
|
29
|
Will Rodgers
|
DE
|
29
|
Manny Walker
|
DE
|
29
|
Jordan Magee
|
LB
|
28
|
William Kwenkeu
|
LB
|
28
|
Kobe Wilson
|
LB
|
26
|
George Reid
|
LB
|
23
|
Jalen Ware
|
S
|
16
|
Ty Mason
|
CB
|
16
|
Darian Varner
|
DL
|
14
|
Kwantel Raines
|
BUBO
|
14
|
Freddie Johnson
|
CB
|
13
|
Balansama Kamara
|
DE
|
12
|
Dyshier Clary
|
DE
|
12
|
Layton Jordan
|
DE
|
12
|
Nick Bags
|
DT
|
11
|
Jerquavion Mahone
|
DT
|
9
|
Jalen McMurray
|
DB
|
8
|
Demerick Morris
|
DT
|
8
|
Elijah Clark
|
CB
|
8
|
Gage Panno
|
LB
|
6
|
DeJuan Dandridge
|
S
|
6
|
Jacoby Sharpe
|
DT
|
6
|
Chauncey Moore
|
S
|
6
|
Lamumba Howard
|
LB
|
3
|
Nate Wyatt
|
CB
|
3
|
Jeremy Jennings
|
CB
|
3