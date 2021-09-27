Snap Counts: Temple vs. Wagner

Utilizing Pro Football Focus' database, OwlScoop.com is able to provide a snapshot of which Temple players played the most in Saturday's blowout win over Wagner.

Considering how lackluster the offense looked against Boston College, it was no surprise that the offensive started played a lot against Wagner. Four of the five starting offensive linemen played at least 60 of the 65 offensive snaps, as did quarterback D'Wan Mathis. Wisdom Quarshie relieved Joseph Hooper at left guard for the second straight week as the redshirt-freshman continued to carve out a role for himself on a veteran line.

Jose Barbon, who had a career day with 130 receiving yards, led all Temple wideouts with 52 snaps. Purdue transfer Amad Anderson was not far behind with 49 snaps.

While Kyle Dobbins experienced the most success with three rushing touchdowns, Temple truly did utilize a running back by committee. Dobbins had 22 snaps while Edward Saydee had 21 snaps and Tayvon Ruley had 14 snaps. Freshman Malik Cooper made his collegiate debut and played five snaps in the backfield while lining up out wide for four additional snaps.

For the full list of offensive snaps, see the table below.