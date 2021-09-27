 OwlScoop - Snap Counts: Temple vs. Wagner
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-27 08:37:59 -0500') }} football

Snap Counts: Temple vs. Wagner

Kyle Gauss • OwlScoop
Assistant Editor
@kylegauss

Utilizing Pro Football Focus' database, OwlScoop.com is able to provide a snapshot of which Temple players played the most in Saturday's blowout win over Wagner.

Considering how lackluster the offense looked against Boston College, it was no surprise that the offensive started played a lot against Wagner. Four of the five starting offensive linemen played at least 60 of the 65 offensive snaps, as did quarterback D'Wan Mathis. Wisdom Quarshie relieved Joseph Hooper at left guard for the second straight week as the redshirt-freshman continued to carve out a role for himself on a veteran line.

Jose Barbon, who had a career day with 130 receiving yards, led all Temple wideouts with 52 snaps. Purdue transfer Amad Anderson was not far behind with 49 snaps.

While Kyle Dobbins experienced the most success with three rushing touchdowns, Temple truly did utilize a running back by committee. Dobbins had 22 snaps while Edward Saydee had 21 snaps and Tayvon Ruley had 14 snaps. Freshman Malik Cooper made his collegiate debut and played five snaps in the backfield while lining up out wide for four additional snaps.

For the full list of offensive snaps, see the table below.

Temple Offensive Snaps
Player Pos. Snaps

Isaac Moore

LT

61

Michael Niese

RT

60

D'Wan Mathis

QB

60

CJ Perez

C

60

Adam Klein

RG

60

Jose Barbon

WR

52

Amad Anderson

WR

49

Darius Pittman

TE

47

Joseph Hooper

LG

40

James Della Pesca

TE

33

Wisdom Quarshie

LG

25

De'Von Fox

WR

24

Kyle Dobbins

RB

22

Edward Saydee

RB

21

Tayvon Ruley

RB

14

Kadas Reams

WR

12

Connor Noble

TE

11

Jordan Smith

TE/WR

10

Malik Cooper

WR/RB

9

Ronnie Stevenson

WR

9

Kwesi Evans

WR

6

Justin Lynch

QB

5

Bryce Thoman

C

5

Victor Stoffel

RT

5

Luke Foster

LG

5

Jimto Obidegwu

LT

4

Magnus Geers

TE

3

Nazir Burnett

WR

3

MJ Griffin, who has played starter-level snaps in every game this season, started for the second straight week and tied senior captain Amir Tyler for the most defensive snaps with 51. With William Kwenkeu back, Yvandy Rigby did not start but led all linebackers with 43 snaps. Five different linebackers played at least 20 snaps in the win.

Kevin Robertson, who started at defensive tackle, made his first appearance of the season and tied Will Rodgers and Manny Walker for the most defensive lineman snaps.

As would be expected in a blowout, a number of walk-ons and freshmen played against Wagner. Freshman linebacker Balansama Kamara made his collegiate debut and played 12 snaps while walk-ons Gage Panno (six snaps), DeJuan Dandridge (six snaps) and Lamumba Howard (three snaps) had the opportunity to take the field.

For the full list of defensive snaps, see the table below.

Temple Defensive Snaps
Player Pos. Snaps

MJ Griffin

S

51

Amir Tyler

S

51

Yvandy Rigby

LB

43

Alex Odom

S

41

Cameron Ruiz

CB

33

Keyshawn Paul

CB

30

Kevin Robertson

DT

29

Will Rodgers

DE

29

Manny Walker

DE

29

Jordan Magee

LB

28

William Kwenkeu

LB

28

Kobe Wilson

LB

26

George Reid

LB

23

Jalen Ware

S

16

Ty Mason

CB

16

Darian Varner

DL

14

Kwantel Raines

BUBO

14

Freddie Johnson

CB

13

Balansama Kamara

DE

12

Dyshier Clary

DE

12

Layton Jordan

DE

12

Nick Bags

DT

11

Jerquavion Mahone

DT

9

Jalen McMurray

DB

8

Demerick Morris

DT

8

Elijah Clark

CB

8

Gage Panno

LB

6

DeJuan Dandridge

S

6

Jacoby Sharpe

DT

6

Chauncey Moore

S

6

Lamumba Howard

LB

3

Nate Wyatt

CB

3

Jeremy Jennings

CB

3
