In a game that featured 15 ties, 11 lead changes and 35 combined turnovers between the two teams, Temple came up with a big defensive stop in the closing seconds to hold off USF 68-64 Wednesday night at the Yuengling Center.

After consecutive ugly losses to Penn, Ole Miss and Maryland Eastern Shore last month, the Owls have won their last three games to start American Athletic Conference play with a 3-0 record while improving to 9-7 overall. Temple has never started 3-0 in conference play since joining The American, and it’s been 12 years since the Owls won their first three league games.

Damian Dunn, who came off the bench for a second consecutive game as he continues to recover from a head injury he sustained in the loss to UMES back on Dec. 20, scored a team-high 19 points on 5 of 10 shooting from the floor and 9 of 10 from the free throw line, where the Owls went 23-for-26 as a team.

After the redshirt-sophomore guard couldn't get a layup to make it a two-possession game with 34 seconds left, Dunn and Hysier Miller were credited for a pair of blocks at the other end as USF guard Selton Miguel drove to the rim. Dunn got the second block and corralled the ball before Miguel fouled him. Dunn knocked down the two ensuing free throws to put the game out of reach at 66-62 with 15 seconds to go.

Temple assisted on just six of its 21 field goals and committed 18 turnovers, but USF, which fell to 7-8 overall and 0-2 in the AAC, only got eight points off those Owls miscues. Temple won despite Bulls center Russel Tchewa’s double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds and getting outscored by 40-30 in the paint.

Dunn was one of four Owls in double figures Wednesday night. Khalif Battle scored 15 points off the bench, Miller added 13, and Jahlil White had 10 points on 4 of 5 shooting to go with seven rebounds and three assists.

Temple started slow, committing four turnovers on its first four possessions before the game was two minutes old, and the Owls didn’t score their first points until Dunn knocked down a pair of free throws at the 16:12 mark of the first half.

Temple returns home to host Tulane Saturday at the Liacouras Center. The game is set for a 2 p.m. tipoff.