Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-27 19:29:06 -0500') }} football Edit

South Jersey OL Jermaine Donaldson says Temple is "high up" on his list

Matt Vender • OwlScoop.com
@Matt_Vender
Recruiting Analyst
Matt Vender has covered Temple football, basketball and recruiting since 2013.

Jermaine Donaldson, an offensive lineman from South Jersey’s Eastern Regional High School, added an offer from Temple following coach Geoff Collins’ Sunday camp at Edberg-Olson Hall. A 6-foot-4, 31...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}