Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-07 16:33:01 -0500') }} football Edit

South Jersey safety prospect Alex Odom on Temple: "It's for me"

Matt Vender • OwlScoop.com
@Matt_Vender
Recruiting Analyst
Matt Vender has covered Temple football, basketball and recruiting since 2013.

While Alex Odom of South Jersey’s Kingsway Regional High School waited until Sunday morning to announce his commitment to Temple, he pledged to the Owls’ football program while he was on campus for...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}