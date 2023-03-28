Temple second-year head football coach Stan Drayton spoke with reporters Tuesday afternoon on Zoom during his weekly spring football media season.

While discussing the offensive line, Drayton said returning players James Faminu, Richard Rodriguez and Victor Stoffel have not practiced during the spring because they have been recovering from offseason surgeries. Drayton gave no official timetable on when they will be back or if they will practice at all this spring, but he did say he wouldn’t simply throw them into practices just for the sake of it at this point in the spring.

But Faminu, Rodriguez and Stoffel, Drayton said, will be ready for fall camp.

Drayton did also talk when asked about midyear freshman running back Kyle Williams and midyear freshman quarterback Tyler Douglas and the plays they made in last Saturday’s scrimmage, and Drayton is also encouraged by what he has seen from offensive linemen Melvin Siani, a midyear freshman, and junior college recruit Diego Barajas.

You can watch Drayton’s session with reporters here and read some excerpts from the interview below.

Drayton on quarterback Tyler Douglas:

“He’s a tough, tough kid. I say that because he’s a freshman. He’s here, having to adjust to college, and that hadn’t been easy for him. I’m excited that he’s overcome some of the angst of having the freshman blues and getting out there every day. He had a really good Saturday scrimmage where I thought he threw under pressure really well, and the accuracy showed up in some spots. Obviously, we’re not live on those quarterbacks, but it’s a dimension that he does bring to the table that hasn’t been utilized right now, and that’s the ability to put the ball down and extend the play with his feet, and those are things he brings to the table for sure. He’s doing great, I think his arm is settling down, and he’s starting to get into a rhythm and things, at least in the first install, are starting to slow down for him. I think there’s still some learning curve that’s there that has him processing some things. So the timing of the throws are not quite there. But can he throw? Yes. Can he run? Yes. He can do a lot for us.”

Drayton on Kyle Williams performance from Saturday's scrimmage:

“Kyle got in the end zone. He shows the ability to create. Things break down, and he’s very undisciplined now. He doesn’t always hit his landmarks and doesn’t always do things in the backfield the right way. But he does have this little knack to him where he can get in space and make people miss. He’s going to be a problem for people in space, I believe. He broke one on a busted play and kind of ran to the end zone and stuck the ball out over the goal line, which is something that we don’t coach, so we didn’t celebrate it a whole lot. But it was a good run.”

Drayton on offensive linemen Diego Barajas and Melvin Siani:

“Barajas finds a way to get something better every single day. I mean, he’s improving on something every single day. Very important to him, he has a great approach to it. The game is very important to him, so he’s been fun to watch that way. And Melly (Melvin Siani), there’s nothing like being a true freshman with an opportunity to get ones and twos reps as much as he is getting right now. It’s just the perfect storm for him. That’s the beauty and you don’t want guys to get hurt, you don’t want guys missing practice, but when guys are in those situations to give somebody else the opportunity to grow, these are just about priceless reps that Melly is taking right now against some really good talent on defense, and he’s getting better from it. So those two guys, I’m probably as equally excited as Coach Weezy (Chris Wiesehan) is on those two guys. But it’s not hard to be excited about those guys because they love the game of football and they’re approaching it the right way.”