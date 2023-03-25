When former Temple defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot took the linebackers coach job on Nick Sirianni’s Philadelphia Eagles staff earlier this month, the Owls felt the loss.

Eliot, who led the nation’s ninth-ranked defense in total sacks and 10th-ranked in tackles for loss last season, was a major part of the development of graduate linebacker Layton Jordan, who was tied for 19th in the country in total sacks, finishing with nine.

Jordan was sorry to see his defensive coordinator go, but he’s ready to move on.

“It was like mixed emotions because I was happy with him in there and I'm very happy for him,” Jordan said Saturday. “We just poured in so much for each other and got to open up more to each other. It was kind of an emotional uphill and downhill. But at the end of the day, we still gotta keep moving forward.”

While the team is transitioning between coordinators, its focus this spring is on maintaining the momentum from last season. Second-year head coach Stan Drayton and Temple linebackers coach Chris Woods felt the team did that by getting Everett Withers, Drayton’s chief of staff last season, to return to Temple to replace Eliot less than three months after he left for a position as FAU’s assistant head coach and defensive pass game coordinator.

“The emphasis right now was to stay the course,” Woods said Saturday about the transition between Eliot and Withers. “We're just trying to take the gray area out for the players. We're not professing to be perfect play callers or perfect coaches. We just need them to play hard and keep tackling, and we'll get it right.”

Woods reminded reporters Saturday that he was Withers’ defensive coordinator at Texas State from 2016 to 2018, so the two already have a history of working together.

Redshirt junior linebacker Yvandy Rigby said the transition, so far, has been seamless between Eliot and Withers.

“It was like a glove on our hand; it fit perfectly,” Rigby said. “We're familiar with him. He's great with the guys with games, and he communicates with us perfectly. And then, we stuck to the same defense, and we're executing, flying around making plays.”

Scrimmage summary

Woods said Saturday’s first spring scrimmage, held at the team’s indoor facility on the other side of Broad Street due to the rain, went to the offense.

“The offense got the better of us today,” Wood said, “and that’s OK.”

Rigby said he was banged up and held out of Saturday’s scrimmage, as was fellow linebacker Jordan Magee, so Woods was playing with a much younger linebacker group. Although the Owls’ top two returning tacklers missed the scrimmage, senior linebacker Jacob Hollins was back on the field after missing the first three weeks of spring ball.

“He gutted it out and played through some stuff last season that he easily could have shut it down and fixed it,” Woods said of Hollins, who has taken a long journey to Temple after one season at Illinois, two at Fresno State and one at Kansas’ Garden City Community College. “But he did what he needed to do for the team and is still kind of in rehab mode. He was out on the field a little bit today. It was actually the first reps he’s taken since the season ended against East Carolina.”

Woods, Rigby, and Jordan spoke to reporters Saturday afternoon after their eighth spring practice of the season, which included a scrimmage. They addressed Withers’ defense, Jordan’s decision to return to Temple for his final season of eligibility, and newcomers like redshirt junior Florida transfer Diwun Black.

You can listen to each of their sessions here:

Chris Woods

Yvandy Rigby

Layton Jordan

You can also read the excerpts of their time with reporters below.

Woods on Black’s impact on the defense:

“He's playing strictly the outside or jack-backer spot to the boundary. Just trying to get him to understand and go fast; that's it. We called him out today in the unit platoon meeting, showing ‘how-to’ tape of chasing. He kind of threw an offensive tackle down, they got the ball off, and he turned the corner and made the play 15 yards down the field on the tackle. He has been awesome for us: picking it up, good personality, said some things after the scrimmage today. You can tell the standards are really high, and we need that. We need that vocal leadership, so he's been great.”

Rigby on losing former Temple linebacker Kobe Wilson, who entered the transfer portal in January:

“It was hard because once you’re a Temple Owl, you’re always a Temple Owl. He is forever going to be my brother; I love that kid to death. It was hard. It's losing a big factor. But you know, we just have to look forward. He’s an amazing talent and is going to do great things in his career. But as far as what we're doing now, we're just keeping our heads straight and fighting.

Jordan on his decision to return to Temple:

“Well, I was just thinking like, I have a lot more to work on to enter the next level. So I just talked with my family, stuff like that. It just took me like another year because I have more to learn like getting bigger, faster, stronger, things like that, and just being a better athlete and then probably go in a better round.”