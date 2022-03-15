Spring notebook: Drayton likes what he sees from Owls' tight ends

Temple head coach Stan Drayton spoke to the media early Tuesday morning before the team took the field for its third spring practice of the 2022 campaign.

Drayton touched on everything from potential leaders on the roster, to what position group he’s excited about, and how the team performed in inclement weather at Saturday’s practice.

Here are a few excerpts from the press conference, and you can listen to the whole interview here.

Drayton on if he feels the team has “stacked” good practices:

“When you talk in terms about stacking practices, we get 14 of these, and I’m hoping we can get it daily. I thought we came out with good intent on Saturday. We had some adverse situations with the weather being what it was, but our kids didn’t flinch. From that point of view, we did stack that practice from Friday. However, we got to keep doing this. Two is not enough to get a full evaluation on what these guys are. We get an opportunity to put some pads on today and get another further feel of who we are.”

Drayton on leadership in the wide receiver room:

“That group needs to continue to enhance its leadership. I am not happy with the leadership out of that group right now.”

Drayton on former Temple edge rusher Haason Reddick signing with the Eagles and if he had talked to him as of Tuesday morning:

“I saw him at a (recent Temple) basketball game. I have not talked to him since he signed with the Eagles, but I know my chief of staff (Everett Withers) has, and he’s excited to get back to Philly. Excited to get himself around this program and obviously we’ll have our facilities open to him anytime he wants to get back. I have not personally talked to him since he signed with the Eagles, but I know he’s going to be involved. This program is very important to him.”

Drayton on the tight end room:

“I like our tight ends. I feel like we got three guys I feel can be really good. Are they ready? No. Are they ready to be anointed? No, not at all. That is a group that stands out as having a chance to be really good. They gotta really hone in on their fundamentals and their technique. Their effort level has to pick up. That is one position I feel is a bright spot on offense.”

Drayton on what the role of the tight ends will be in the offense:

Those are the things we are trying to figure out here in the spring is who are we? What are we going to be able to do? We have a system in place, but the beauty of the system that (offensive coordinator) Danny (Langsdorf) brings to our program is that it is adjustable to the talent. We are still trying to figure out what is going to be the talent fit and what scheme we are going to run.”

Drayton on the defensive line:

“I feel as though we can really provide some depth at that position with the younger guys continuing to develop. Are we setting depth charts right now? We aren’t even close to doing that, but there is good depth at that position. Good effort and energy pretty consistently coming from that group.”

Drayton on the running back room:

“The true evaluation of a running back is when the pads come on. There is no real timing that is going on up front even with the offensive and defensive line. We don’t have pads on, so it is really tough for the running back to get a true feel and good timing. Those guys are doing OK. [Trey Blair] had one open run that was, again, we didn’t have pads on there, probably would’ve had some contact about four yards beyond the line of scrimmage. I don’t know what that would look like if the pads were on, but he’s doing a great job right now.”

Drayton on running back Iverson Clement since he got back with the team:

“He needs to get in the playbook just like all the rest of those guys. They are not assignment perfect. They are still thinking. He’s definitely out there thinking. As soon as he gets assignments to a normal understanding, I think we’ll see better, but right now, he’s still thinking.”

Drayton on the safety room:

“I think we need to continue to enhance our depth at safety. I think they are giving pretty good effort. I am a little concerned about the depth and the production that comes out of that safety room right now. Those guys need to keep coming. We are nowhere near where we need to be at that position right now.”

Drayton on how the quarterbacks and centers handled the bad weather on Saturday:

“We are Temple TUFF. We are not even worried about those elements. The reality of it is there were too many balls on the ground from center to snap. A lot of that goes on the center, but we can’t allow that to be an excuse. For the most part, I thought they responded well to the weather conditions on Saturday.”