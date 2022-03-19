Spring notebook: Drayton provides updates on transfers, quarterbacks

Temple head coach Stan Drayton talked to OwlScoop.com Saturday morning before the Owls took the field for their fifth spring practice of the year.

The sidelines at Edberg-Olson Hall were filled with high school players while the players on the field worked on tackling drills. For the first time since last season ended, the sound of pads popping could be heard at practice.

Drayton spoke briefly about the team’s performance from Thursday’s practice, the progress of the quarterbacks, and how some of the transfers are adapting to Temple so far.

Here are some quotes and excerpts from his Saturday morning session with reporters.

Drayton on Thursday’s practice:

“It was good. It was better. Given what we have in right now from a play-call standpoint, it seems like the guys are starting to own some of those play calls, not all of them. Some of those guys are really starting to understand what we’re asking them in a play call. Saw some guys starting to cut it loose a little bit. I thought there was great energy out there, first of all. It starts with passionate energy, and I thought we had that at a premium on Thursday.

Drayton on how the defense performed on Thursday:

“Defensively, we challenged our guys in the meeting room setting to ‘It’s time to start getting some takeaways.’ We started to see some takeaways. Interceptions, forced fumbles, things of that sort.”

Drayton on how the offense performed Thursday:

“Offensively, we challenged our guys to start getting more explosive plays, particularly on first down. Running the football, I think that showed up quite a bit. The offensive line created space for the running backs to be decisive and get explosive yards. In that respect, we are heading in the right direction.”

Drayton on the quarterback room:

“So far, so good. We’ve controlled it. We’ve slowed it down a little bit for them. Certain things we want them to be really good at. I think coach [Danny Langsdorf] is doing a phenomenal job of making sure they see the big picture, making sure they understand the demeanor of the quarterback position. They have to command the offense, exude confidence, and you can hear that confidence in their cadence. When they are not confident in the play, they are getting ready to run, you can hear in their cadence. It doesn’t sound good, but I think our guys are convictive and trying to become better at their craft. There is steady improvement. It’s steady, it’s not like there is huge gains. There are steady gains, which is good for that position.”

Drayton on Muheem McCargo transitioning from linebacker to safety:

“We haven’t done it yet. There is going to be a learning block there for him, obviously. He’s been training all winter long trying to learn that position. Now, he’s moving to another position, so there is always going to be a lull in that respect. But, he’s willing. He’s definitely able and capable of getting that done for us. There is going to be a little bit of growing pains with a transition like that for sure.”

Drayton on Texas A&M transfer running back Darvon Hubbard:

“He’s good. This is not his first rodeo. He played in the SEC. He’s not a rookie, he’s a veteran. [He’s] a very mature young man. He understands leadership. He’s trying to provide that in that room. He does understand that there are some things he needs to learn about being a leader, and he’s not quite there yet, but he’s willing. He’s coming in here every day putting in work. The game is very important to him. His teammates are very important to him. He’s definitely what Temple needs in this program. He needs to continue to really lock in and focus on doing his job very well first before he can really provide that type of leadership I know he is capable of in that room.”

Drayton on South Carolina transfer defensive back Dominick Hill:

“He’s adjusting. Again, off the field, he’s not an issue. He’s performing well in the classroom. He’s studying his butt off for the game of football. He came in here not in great shape, so we are just trying to get him into shape, so he can stack play after play. He’s not really able to stack play after play right now, but it is not for a lack of effort. He’s giving us everything we ask of him.”

Front page photo by Zamani Feelings