Spring notebook: Drayton recaps first padded practice

Temple football coach Stan Drayton met with a small group of media members on a rainy Thursday morning to recap Tuesday’s practice, provide updates on how some position groups are performing, and how he feels the team handled padded practice so far.

Here are some excerpts from his press conference.

Drayton on how Tuesday’s practice went:

“Not bad. A lot of processing going on. Guys aren’t really cutting it loose because we are still installing. It is kind of an expected deal, we expect that of coaches. We need to get to a point in time where we allow these guys to cut it loose. Still not doing any live type of drills. Tackling to the ground doesn’t exist yet. So they are still learning how to practice the way we need them to practice. Hopefully, that improves today. Anytime you’re installing something new, guys are out here processing, we pretty much got what we expected.”

Drayton on why he’s disappointed with the leadership in the wide receiver room:

“There is no guy that is standing out right now, to be quite honest. I can’t sit here and say that this one guy right here is showing great leadership. They are just all out there. I think there needs to be a guy that steps up ahead of the group, takes ownership, holds each other accountable. I’m talking about both on and off the football field. They just need to be a unit that we can trust. They are still earning that respect right now.”

Drayton on the center position:

We are still evaluating all of these guys. There is no writing in concrete right now who is going to be starting or anything like that. I do appreciate Adam Klein’s leadership at that position. Experienced guy, doesn’t flinch, knows what he’s doing. Communication is pretty good. With that position, you really want to cross-train them all to be able to snap the football. Offensive linemen get hurt, that is a common deal. (Offensive line) Coach (Chris) Wiesehan is doing a phenomenal job crossing training three or four guys.”

Drayton on the linebacker room:

“A lot of processing still. It’s a new system they are trying to learn. They got a coach that is teaching them a different way than they have been taught in the past. I think they are giving a pretty good effort. I still think there is a lot we are not getting that is showing up on film right now in regards to just cutting it loose, diagnosing plays the proper way. The offense isn’t making it easy on them either. They are seeing different run fits, play-action, and things of that sort. They are still guessing a lot. Hopefully, every day, past this day, things get a little bit better.”

Drayton on the role the linebackers need to have in the defense:

“They are responsible for the initial communication of what’s going on. They are the quarterbacks of the defense. There needs to be leadership that comes out of that group. They are the thumpers. They have to be the ones that, along with the defensive line, that stop the run. The offense was able to run the ball on them a little bit on Tuesday. There is a lot of improvement that needs to take place at that position. I feel like we got the bodies. I think we got the right body types. It’s just evaluating the mindset at this point.”

Drayton on how the running backs performed when the pads came on:

“We gotta get better. We absolutely have to get better. I think that comes with them having more knowledge of what the offensive line is doing in front of them. Running back play is not just see space, run space. They’ve got to understand what is happening up front. I think that is a huge part of their development at this point.”

Drayton on what specifically made him mention the tight ends at Tuesday’s practice:

“You can just tell they are going to bring some good versatility at that position. We got three guys that I think are flashing good traits right now. I don’t know how physical they are right now. That is something that still needs to improve, their physicality. They can catch the ball. They give us good flexibility. They give us good run after the catch. That position is critical for us at special teams. It is still a growing process with them as well, even though I feel pretty good about that unit.”

Drayton on what he’s seen from the kickers:

“To be honest, I haven’t put a firm eye on the kickers right now. I see the ball going through the goalposts, that’s a good thing. I see a lot of low trajectory on some of those kicks that needs to improve. I haven’t really put a hard evaluation on them yet to be honest with you.”

Front page photo courtesy of Zamani Feelings.