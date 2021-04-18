OwlScoop - Spring notebook: Gabe Infante trying to perfect backfield rotations

Gabe Infante spent a considerable amount of time this offseason studying ways to perfect a backfield rotation with legitimate depth that plays to each back’s strengths.

Temple’s backfield will be headlined by two incoming transfers, Iverson Clement (Florida) and Ra’Von Bonner (Illinois), in addition to Tayvon Ruley, Edward Saydee, Kyle Dobbins and Onasis Neely, who all return to the fold.

The third-year running backs coach is excited about the leadership both Clement and Bonner bring to the room, citing their ability to share their experiences coming from Power 5 programs.

Thursday’s practice marked the first full scrimmage Temple held during spring ball, and Infante was impressed with the versatility of a few performances out of the backfield.

He didn’t hesitate to name-drop Saydee as someone who has shined in Temple’s running backs room throughout spring ball.

Infante also noted he doesn’t have an exact date for when Ruley will be cleared to play due to a shoulder injury suffered in the Owls’ 28-3 loss to ECU back in November, but he is training and has jumped in drills with the group from time to time.

Here are a few excerpts from Friday’s media availability.

Infante on the depth in the backfield:

“I’ve actually spent some time trying to study other teams and their rotations. North Carolina, for example, I think the gentleman that coached those running backs last year did a tremendous job of rotating those backs. So I spent some time this offseason trying to study, what is the right rotation? It’s a fine line. You want to utilize those guys but running backs, you don’t want to substitute them too much. You want them to get in the flow of things. There’s definitely an art and science to that. But I absolutely want to do that. I think it’s critical for us to be able to do that.”

Infante on Ra’Von Bonner and Iverson Clement:

“The beauty of the two is they complement each other very, very well. They’re two distinctly different players. Iverson, I think, is going to give us that big-play threat that we’ve kind of missed in the run game a little bit. He’s twitchy, he’s explosive, he’s very dynamic. He’s very good outside the core of the formation as well as inside the core.

“And then Ra’Von is that bigger back who is just really, really bright. Probably a bigger version of Ruley. More downhill physically. I think he’s what you would expect out of a very productive Big Ten back. That type of style, really good in gap schemes and a really efficient runner. He’s more explosive than he looks. When you see him you don’t anticipate him to have that burst but he’s got really quick feet and a real elite burst through traffic.”

Infante on Saydee:

“Saydee really stood out. Saydee did an incredible job of making plays in multiple situations. We ask our backs to be very dynamic, whether it’s outside the core in the passing game or pass protection or heavily involved in the run game, even in blocking schemes. He showed an ability to be very proficient in all of those things. There really wasn’t anything he didn’t do well. Obviously, he needs some work on some things but consistent performance so he impressed me in that capacity.”

Infante on recruiting through the portal:

“I think (Temple head) Coach (Rod) Carey had a good plan and had a good vision of what it would be like. I think it was communicated very early and I think the guys executed well. Part of that philosophy is the same as when we’re recruiting. What guys are local guys? There was a focus on trying to focus on guys that not only are Temple people but guys who would fit our culture, our program and what we’re trying to do. Guys that had the skillset to help us succeed but also what guys are in our recruiting footprint?

“As a former high school football coach, I’ve been dealing with the portal my entire career, so it’s nothing new to me. At the end of the day, it’s really about relationships. And I think we did a good job of that.”

Infante on Kyle Dobbins’ performance in the team scrimmage:

“Kyle has a second gear that you don’t see in some of the other guys that we have in the room. He was able to break a couple runs. Had a couple good reads where he read the inserts correctly and was able to bounce and then make something happen with the football.”