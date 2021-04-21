OwlScoop - Spring notebook: Klein returns as anchor of offensive line

Despite the departure of two players to the transfer portal, Temple’s offensive line is returning 127 collegiate starts. That’s the eighth-most experienced group among FBS teams.

Its five likely starters are Isaac Moore, Joseph Hooper, C.J. Perez, Michael Niese and Adam Klein, with some wiggle room for who ends up at what spot. That versatility across the board is a bright spot for the Owls’ offense.

Moore and Klein have started the majority of the games at the two tackle spots since they were true freshmen. That changed a bit last season, however, as Moore was benched prior to the start of the season but ultimately regained his starting left tackle spot.

Klein, meanwhile, was tasked with moving from tackle to guard but ultimately got injured prior to the Navy game. Klein worked his way back from the injury and finished the 2020 season with three starts.

Both junior offensive linemen are expected to be significant, veteran pieces up front this season. Together, the duo will enter the 2021 season with 45 combined starts.

Here are a few excerpts from both Klein and Moore during Tuesday’s media session.

Klein on versatility on the offensive line:

“I think, honestly, once you kind of get the basics and fundamentals down of the offense, kind of just our core plays, everything kind of works together on the O-line. If you know one position, it’s really good for you to know all the positions and what they’re doing. That can really help you when it comes to techniques and blocking schemes. I think for a young guy it’s definitely challenging. Obviously being an older guy in the system I have a pretty good idea of what we’re doing week in and week out with our playbook.”

Klein on moving from right tackle to guard:

“It’s obviously a little more protection. You’re between the center and the guard. It’s definitely awesome being next to an older guy like C.J., who has played a lot of football. Playing next to a guy like him who knows a lot of football can help you out a lot when you’re starting a new position. I definitely feel really comfortable getting the offense down at that position. It just takes reps but I’m really enjoying it.”

Klein on the changing scheme offensively with a relatively new quarterbacks room:

“There’s definitely a chance for us to incorporate a lot more running with the QBs. There’s a big threat there with the guys that we have. They can all run and they’re all fast. They’re tall guys who can keep going. I think it adds another arsenal to our offense that defense has to prepare for each week. You never know when D’Wan [Mathis] or Re-al [Mitchell] or Mariano [Valenti] could tuck it down and run. Anything can happen with a quarterback like that.”

Moore on improving the offensive line’s run protection:

“We start every day with the fundamentals of run blocking. So I feel like we’re just trying to build a good core foundation because we’re really trying to run the ball. If we run the ball well, then the pass is going to be easier. Because then they have to start thinking. I feel like that’s been a big emphasis to really get a lot of inside runs going.”

Moore on incoming transfers Will Rodgers, Lancine Turay and Xach Gill:

“Every transfer that has come in is definitely going to make an impact on the field for us. I don’t have a shadow of doubt on that.”

Front page photo courtesy of Michael Cordano.



