OwlScoop - Spring notebook: Jeff Knowles reflects on a full spring season

Speaking with reporters Thursday, Knowles said it had been a fun 14 days for him and his coaching staff. They’ve been able to see some of the younger guys come along as they’re getting important reps around this time of year.

The main thing Temple's defensive coordinator harped on is simple: having a full slate of spring ball, something the Owls didn't have last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has been critical for the development of the program.

As Temple wraps up its spring practices, Jeff Knowles is happy with what his defense has been able to accomplish.

Knowles on if he’s seen a freshman command a locker room like freshman linebacker Kobe Wilson:

“I had a couple of situations where freshmen have had to come in and contribute right away. The thing that’s different with Kobe I think is that he’s just got such good juice to him and such good energy that not only is he a good player and all that, but the approach he takes. He plays like a vet. He prepares like a veteran, not a guy who’s in his first year of college. The way he attacks everything has earned the respect of the veteran guys. It’s not like a guy just comes in and has talent and he’s gonna help us out. They respect him because everything he does is 100%, 100 miles an hour.”

Knowles on freshman defensive lineman Nick Bags’ development:

“The biggest thing Nick’s done is he put on the weight. He’s up playing over 280 pounds now. He needed that. Then the next step this spring was actually getting reps and playing at that weight and I will say, he’s handled the additional weight well. He still moves really good, he’s got good, quick-twitch. I didn’t see any struggle in pursuit or anything like that. He can move and play at that weight. Now let’s keep getting reps. D-line is a technical position and you need to rep getting off the ball, hand placement, shedding off the blocks, all that stuff. You can’t make up for lack of experience. ... I see him continuing to improve every day we’re out there.”

Knowles on North Carolina transfer Xach Gill, who’s currently rehabbing after suffering an injury:

“I’m hopeful he’ll get back soon. He’s rehabbing. The way that guy works in treatment and stuff, he’s gonna do everything he can. But for me, it’s the next guy up, let’s go. We lose reps in one place, we got to get the next guy in there and get reps.”

Knowles on what the linebacker depth chart currently looks like and how they’ve been cross-training players at that position:

“Kobe Wilson got most of his reps at WILL backer. He’s behind George [Reid] right now. He is pushing. There’s good competition and they’re working together to help each other get better. Will [Kwenkeu] is still our first MIKE out there, running most of the 1 reps. Yvandy [Rigby] and Jordan (Magee) have been taking a lot of the 2 and 3 reps. Jordan Magee has cross-trained to WILL backer as well.”

“If something goes down, it’s next man up. I can make those guys interchangeable. They have all repped one or the other spot. If it comes down to a situation where we got to move somebody from MIKE to WILL, they’re not stuck in those spots. They can know the responsibility of the guy next to him. That’s how it’ll be depth chart-wise. If you’re putting guys on a depth chart, it would be George and Will still as the lead guys. But, we can have packages where we get the other guys in as well with some nickel and dime type stuff. They’re gonna be right on the heels. They’re doing a good job coming along. Obviously, the seniors have been doing this a little while. They have a little advantage and years of experience on them.”

Knowles on redshirt junior linebacker Audley Isaacs, who recently returned to practice after suffering a season-ending knee injury:

“Audley, he’s done a good job. He’s a really physical player. He’s another guy who’s worked both MIKE and WILL. He’s done a good job. He’s a guy who’s played and had playing experience. The good thing about the linebacker room is I’ve got six guys who’ve played in games. That’s a good thing. We’ve got some depth there. It’s just a matter of letting it sort out, let these guys compete and see who’s gonna play the most physical within the defense.”

Knowles on the cornerback position and the possibility of playing three corners:

“Right now, we’ve got Freddie Johnson doing a good job. Keyshawn Paul’s done a good job. Elijah Clark, Ty Mason, they’re competing really well. Nate Wyatt’s come on pretty strong this spring, too. I feel like we’ve got some good depth. But, yes, there could probably be a nickel package where we get three corners on the field at once. Now, we started to try and do that last year and then we had a couple of injuries and COVID, and the nickel package changes from three corners to three safeties because of need and depending on what we have.

"In an ideal world, I’d love to get three corners on the field in this league and be able to play them. We got some good depth at safety, too. So there are some guys there. Maybe they’re not the nickel cover guy, but maybe they’re a physical, strong safety type that can be fit in the run and also give you a little more speed on some receivers or tight ends. This year, with some of the depth we have, I expect to probably have more personnel packages than we have in previous years."

Knowles on some of the transfers Temple’s brought in on the defensive side of the ball:

“Keyshawn Paul has done a great job right off the bat. He’s a big, physical corner. Love the way he prepares and approaches the game. I expect him to contribute for sure. Will Rodgers has done a good job coming in and giving us some depth and competition at [defensive end]. It’ll be a battle all the way through camp between him and [Evan] Boozer. And then with Manny Walker, who came in last year, was a transfer guy and he’s really solidified. You see guys taking that step from Year 1 with Coach [Walter Stewart] to Year 2 and learning our techniques and all that. Our guys who we got in the portal, I expect them to contribute right away. You got Xach and [Lancine Turay] up front, give you good, long big bodies. I’m excited about what we did with the additions in the transfer portal.”

Knowles on what he’s seen from Evan Boozer so far this spring:

“The biggest thing with him is he’s kind of one of the faces of the room, the leaders of the room in that group. It’s good to see him step up. He brings energy every day. He’s a high-motor guy. I think assignment-wise, he’s starting to learn what we expect of that position better. Whereas last year, his first year playing a lot of football, it was just play hard and sometimes there were mistakes, sometimes he wasn’t in the right place, but he always played hard. But I expect him to take another step of understanding where he’s supposed to be and where we expect him to be in our defense.”

