Temple second-year head coach Stan Drayton received two verbal commitments Wednesday evening that should add depth to the Owls’ offense.

Christopher Smith, an offensive lineman from Oakland, California’s Laney College – from where Temple recruited junior offensive lineman Diego Barajas in December – joins the Owls as the 15th player in offensive line coach Chris Wiesehan’s unit. At 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds, Smith will be an interior offensive lineman along Wiesehan's offensive line.

The Owls also landed another JUCO product in quarterback Forrest Brock to add depth to a position Drayton said needed it during spring practices. Brock, who completed his visit to Temple Wednesday, threw for 16 touchdowns on 200.6 passing yards per game in 10 games for Santa Monica College in 2022. He also ran for three touchdowns.

With rising sophomore E.J. Warner firmly entrenched as Temple’s starter coming off an impressive true freshman season in which he threw for 3,028 yards and 18 touchdowns, Brock will be competing to back up Warner with redshirt senior Quincy Patterson and freshman Tyler Douglas, a midyear enrollee out of New Jersey’s Ocean Township High School who had the benefit of participating in the Owls’ spring practices.