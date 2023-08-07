Head coach Stan Drayton, offensive line coach Chris Wiesehan and defensive line coach Larry Knight spoke with reporters Monday on Zoom to talk about what they have seen from the team now that Temple is five days into its preseason football camp.

Among other things, Drayton talked about the benefits of a recent NCAA-mandated off day and emerging leaders on both sides of the line of scrimmage in tackle Victor Stoffel and defensive lineman Jerquavion Mahone and Demerick Morris.

Drayton also confirmed that Landon Morris, a transfer tight end from Utah, will have to sit out the 2023 season, saying "we didn't win that battle" when it came to appealing the NCAA for a waiver that would have allowed Morris to play this season. Morris originally enrolled at Syracuse in 2021 and went through spring practice with the Orange but never played a game there before transferring to Utah, where he did not play a game last season.

After a season that saw him start 12 different starting lineups in as many weeks due to injuries, Wiesehan seems to be coaching a healthier and more cohesive group this August, and he explained why players like Rich Rodriguez and Wisdom Quarshie have been able to join Stoffel in leading the offensive line room.

Knight, who coached at Temple previously under Geoff Collins before accompanying him to Georgia Tech, talked about why he ended his brief tenure on Toledo’s staff to return to North Broad Street and why being a developmental program will always be at the heart of what fuels the Owls’ program.

