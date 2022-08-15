Stan Drayton gives insight on Saturday's scrimmage

Stan Drayton walked away from Temple’s first fall scrimmage feeling like his team was right on schedule with his expectations.

The defense had its fair share of negative plays and forced turnovers while the offense had opportunities to control the ball down the field with high-percentage throws. Drayton's sticking point was consistency. While both sides of the ball have had their moments, neither has put it all together.

Here are a few excerpts from Drayton’s Monday presser:

Drayton on Saturday’s scrimmage:

“First of all, the scrimmage was a great opportunity for us to finally work on game-day mechanics. We had to, as a coaching staff, get ourselves organized and communicate the proper way. Players had to work on communication in game-like situations…. One thing I can say is that the defense did a really good job. They tackled well, they put pressure on the quarterback and we had a couple of sacks that would have been real game sacks because obviously we’re not going to touch the quarterback but they were applying pressure. On offense at times we moved the ball really well. We had a few explosives in the run game which is really good to see in live situations. We had a really good run efficiency throughout the day. Those were really huge positives that we’ll take away from the scrimmage but still a lot of work to do.”

Drayton on separation among the running backs:

“[Ed] Saydee busted a few runs so far this camp. Darvon Hubbard had an explosive play during the course of the scrimmage. I’ll tell you what, Jakari [Norwood], he’s a guy who in his first opportunity to play a full scrimmage, he was a very physical runner for his size. I knew he was going to be a guy that was going to bring up the speed factor but pleasantly surprised with how tough he is on contact. Good balance on toughness, good contact, good toughness and he protects the quarterback with physicality. I’m really happy to have him as well.”

Drayton on Adonicus Sanders:

“He’s got it. He’s a real guy. I mean he’s a tough nut, comes to work every single day. I love the way he catches the tough ball, you know? People are pulling his jersey off and he finds a way to catch the football. I mean, he’s a Temple tough guy.”

Drayton on D’Wan Mathis and Quincy Patterson:

“There were times where those guys were solid as a rock. Times where they play with ice in their veins and there were times when they didn’t. A lot has to go with, in those pressure situations, are they smart with the football? Are they making good decisions when pressure is applied in the backfield or two-minute situational play. In the red zone, are they smart with the football? Those guys are still learning in that respect, how to become consistent and poise under pressure. But for the most part, they’re really getting after each other…. Mariano also got out there and did some good things. EJ got out there and moved the ball down the field. It’s a real competition and they’re pushing each other.”



