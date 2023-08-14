Second-year head coach Stan Drayton, wide receivers coach Jafar Williams and running backs coach Tyree Foreman spoke with reporters Monday afternoon on Zoom, two days after the Owls held a preseason scrimmage at Chodoff Field.

You can watch Monday's interviews here.

Stan Drayton

Jafar Williams

Tyree Foreman

Drayton said there was indeed a single-digit vote this weekend and that the team and the newest single-digit players will find out later in the day Monday. Drayton said he hoped to have former Temple single-digit players on a Zoom call when the newest single digits are announced.

Drayton also said the team did "quite a bit of tackling early" in Saturday's scrimmage before "pulling back on it" later in the day, saying that the team made steady improvement in that area compared to the preseason's first couple of days of live tackling.

Williams touched on the emergence of walk-on wide receiver John Adams, a local player from South Jersey's Deptford High School. And when asked about the potential impact of Colorado State transfer wide receiver Dante Wright, who caught 120 passes for 1,671 yards in his three seasons there, Williams was direct and succinct in his assessment.

"He's fast," Williams said. "He's a fast guy. He's tough. He's only 5-9, but he doesn't play like a 5-9 guy, so we'll really get a chance to stretch the field with a guy like Dante. But he's also a very willing blocker, which is great for our young guys to see."

Foreman, who has some additional depth in his room with the arrival of players like FIU transfer E.J. Wilson and true freshmen Kyle Williams and Joquez Smith, said Darvon Hubbard shouldn't be counted out after a season in which he ran for 206 yards and two touchdowns with the Owls last season, saying the Texas A&M transfer has had a "phenomenal camp."