Temple has a chance to move past its 36-7 loss to Rutgers when it hosts Norfolk State Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m., and the game will be televised on ESPN+.

But most of the conversation at second-year head coach Stan Drayton’s weekly Monday press conference centered more around what the Owls must do better as opposed to what they will be facing in the Spartans, a 1-1 FCS team.

“They play hard,” Drayton said of Norfolk State. “They absolutely play hard. And again, no disrespect to Norfolk State. If we continue to do the self-inflicted that [hurt the Owls in Saturday’s loss to Rutgers], anybody and everybody could be a problem. We can only afford to play one opponent. We can’t play ourselves and the opponent that’s lined up on the other side of the ball. We’ve got to learn how to really lock into us and eliminate the mistakes and get our emotions under control, and find a way to play four quarters of football.”

Temple committed seven penalties for 51 yards, including three on one drive, and then let Rutgers reel off 23 unanswered points after getting within six early in the fourth quarter Saturday night at Rutgers. The Owls predictably talked about a lack of gap discipline on defense in allowing the Scarlet Knights to rattle off 254 rushing yards, 165 of which came from Kyle Monangai. Temple, on the other hand, managed just 68 yards and 2.8 yards per carry, so the run-game struggles story still hasn’t ended.

But there was, however, a bright spot for the Owls in the loss with the play of running back Joquez Smith, and Drayton wasn’t shy about sharing his plans for the true freshman out of Tampa Jesuit High School.

“Moving forward,” Drayton said, “he’s going to touch the ball quite a bit for us.”

Smith, who ran for more than 5,000 yards in his high school career, went from not playing at all last week to being a fairly prominent part of the gameplan at Rutgers, starting with Temple’s third offensive series. The 5-foot-8, 190-yard back got the Owls four yards on first down before two E.J. Warner incompletions ended that drive.

When he got more chances to touch the ball again, Smith produced carries of 12 and 14 yards and eventually finished with 45 yards on nine carries as the Owls’ leading rusher on the night.

“We’re definitely going to continue to elevate his reps,” Drayton said. “I think he’s created some healthy competition in that room right now, and credit to (Edward) Saydee and (Darvon) Hubbard and EJ (Wilson.) Those guys are rallied behind Joquez. They want to win, so if Joquez is going to put the production out there to help us win, I think we’re all going to be pretty satisfied with that.”

In addition to Smith’s performance, Drayton also talked about why wide receiver Ian Stewart played just two snaps in his return to the field, and he shared his thoughts on the play of the left side of his offensive line with true freshman Luke Watson and redshirt freshman Jackson Pruitt holding down the left tackle and left guard spots, respectively.

You can watch the video of Drayton’s Monday press conference here.