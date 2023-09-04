Temple head coach Stan Drayton addressed reporters Monday at Edberg-Olson Hall two days after his Owls beat Akron 24-21 in the program’s season-opening win Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Considering Temple had lost its last three season openers, Drayton and the Owls will take the win.

But a couple of old familiar themes stuck with them Saturday. Temple struggled to run the ball again, gaining just 61 yards on the ground against the Zips, and the Owls are already dealing with injuries on an offensive line that was never able to start the same five players in consecutive weeks last season.

Some of the injury news on that front was good this weekend. Junior college transfer left tackle Diego Barajas was able to return to the game Saturday after initially getting hurt, and guard Wisdom Quarshie, a player Drayton described last month as the most improved player on the offensive line, will be good to go this Saturday at Rutgers, Drayton said.

But Drayton did, however, deliver the news that offensive lineman James Faminu will miss the 2023 season due to injury, a blow to the team’s depth at that position.

“Faminu is down for a while,” Drayton said of the 6-foot-6, 305-pound sophomore, who started five games last season at three different positions - left guard, right tackle and right guard. “He’s not going to be ready for us this year, so we’re trying to get him healthy, and get him through what he’s going through.”

Drayton did say that single-digit wide receiver Ian Stewart, like Quarshie, will also be healthy enough to play Saturday at Rutgers, which is coming off a dominating 24-7 win over Northwestern Sunday that saw the Scarlet Knights allow just 12 rushing yards and put pressure on Northwestern quarterback Ben Bryant, sacking him five times.

Drayton touched on things he noticed after going back and rewatching the Owls’ matchup against Akron, along with what Temple needs to do to prepare for Saturday. The Owls are looking to avenge last year’s 16-14 loss to the Scarlet Knights at the Linc.

On Monday, Drayton found himself saying something he said more than a few times last season. The running backs need to be more decisive.

“Not as bad as I thought,” Drayton said. “I think our running backs need to run heavy. There’s some opportunity to get some yards and some situations where it might be cloudy. It’s not going to be perfect. They can’t sit there and wait for a bunch of space. … They’ve got to be able to play behind their pads, be decisive behind the backfield, and go head in and get us some positive yards.”

Rutgers, which held Northwestern scoreless until the game’s final minute, returns several players who were part of the Scarlet Knights’ win at the Linc last season. Starting quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, who played sparingly last season in a backup role against the Owls, completed 17 of 29 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown while running for another, and running back Kyle Monangai tallied 49 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

“They’re a physical football team,” Drayton said. “They have a lot of guys on that offensive side of the ball that were playmakers and are returning. Number 21 (tight end Johnny Langan) is the real deal. His quarterback (Wimsatt) is going to be a handful. They’re a physical football team. So the one thing that I do know is that that shouldn’t shock us. We’ve got to be prepared for them to play a physical style of play, and we need to try to match their physicality if we’re going to be competitive.”

Drayton addressed the multiple big plays his defense let up against Akron, including the 77-yard opening touchdown toss from quarterback DJ Irons to running back Lorenzo Lingard, attributing it to miscommunication in the secondary.

“That was a matter of poor communication,” Drayton said. “Guys are communicating, but delivering wrong information from time to time. And if we have our safeties chirping out the wrong stuff, that kind of puts all the other 10 guys in a bad spot. And that was a victim of that, those two explosive plays, and that one that was open that they didn’t get was a product of bad communication. So it’s something that we have to really manage.”