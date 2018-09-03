Temple coach Geoff Collins told reporters on a Monday conference call that starting defensive end Dana Levine will be out “four to six weeks” with an unspecified injury.

“Just praying for his speedy recovery,” Collins said. “He’s a tough kid and he’ll work to get back into the rotation.”

As a result of Levine’s injury, Collins said he will elevate redshirt-junior defensive lineman DeAndre Kelly, who was a regular member of the Owls’ defensive line rotation last season but was left off the “above the line” chart to begin the 2018 season. Redshirt-freshman Arnold Ebiketie, who saw an increased role as an edge rusher after Levine limped off field and was carted from the sideline to the locker room, will also be moved to the “above the line” chart, Collins said.

In his opening statement, Collins said Saturday's 19-17 upset loss to Villanova at Lincoln Financial Field was a matter of execution, not effort. The Owls lost their first game to the Wildcats since Sept. 3, 2009 -- the same season Al Golden led Temple to a MAC East Division title and an appearance in the Eagle Bank Bowl.

"We came up short on the execution part of it," said Collins, who held a Monday morning Labor Day practice at Edberg-Olson Hall.

Temple will shift its attention toward Buffalo for a Saturday afternoon meeting with the Bulls at the Linc. Collins said the Owls' staff studied Buffalo over the summer and noted that "90 percent" of its starters return.

Collins offered a brief scouting report of Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson, a 6-foot-7, 245-pounder. Jackson was named Mid-American Conference East Division Player of The Week after he completed 17 of 27 passes for 189 yards, six touchdowns and no turnovers in a 48-10 win over Delaware State.

When asked about the fact that senior Ryquell Armstead was the only running back to carry the ball, Collins said he would like to get backup Jager Gardner and redshirt-freshman speedster Jeremy Jennings involved in the offense. Jennings was named as one of “the fastest men” in Temple’s preseason camp by Collins.

The Owls managed 46 yards on 22 carries – good for 2.1 yards per touch. But Villanova held the ball for over 38 minutes and allowed the Wildcats to connect on 50 percent of its third down plays and went three for three on fourth down.

“The game was how it went and we probably went to the passing game a little bit more,” Collins said. “But we’d like to get Jager Gardner involved in the offense. We do want to get Jeremy Jennings involved in the offense creatively.”

“There’s a plan to get those guys more touches,” Collins added. “Ryquell Armstead is obviously the feature back in our program, so we’re trying to get him the ball as much as possible and control possession.”

You can listen to Collins' portion of the American Athletic Conference's weekly coaches call here.