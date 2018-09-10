Temple may have lost another starter along the defensive line.

A week after coach Geoff Collins told reporters redshirt-junior defensive end Dana Levine would miss “four to six weeks” with an unspecified injury, Quincy Roche’s status is in question for Saturday’s trip to Maryland.

Roche, a redshirt-sophomore defensive end who racked up seven sacks last season, came out of Temple’s 36-29 loss to Buffalo Saturday in the first half. He returned to play in the Owls’ final two defensive series.

“I think we got him back a little bit on the last two drives,” Collins told reporters on a Monday conference call. “He’s just a tough guy, fought his way back. He wanted to be out there with his teammates, out there with his brothers.

“We’ll know later in the week how much we’ll have (Roche),” Collins added.

If Roche does play Saturday, it will be a homecoming of sorts. He attended New Town High School in Owings Mills, Md., where he played defensive line and tight end and earned all-state and all-county honors as a senior.

When asked if Temple could play some true freshmen defensive linemen for the first time this Saturday against Maryland, Collins replied, “Possibly.”

“Even though our two defensive ends returning with the most playing time are down, we don’t make excuses,” Collins said. “It’s next man up.”

Collins noted that redshirt-freshman Arnold Ebiketie, who registered one tackle against Buffalo, “did a nice job” in filling in for Levine. And Collins felt that redshirt-junior DeAndre Kelly was “really good against the run,” while walk-on Zach Mesday also stepped up and played significant snaps.

“He’s going to get better and better and better every time he steps on the field,” Collins said of Ebiketie.

Placekicker Aaron Boumerhi is also dealing with a hip injury, which has been an issue dating back to preseason camp, as Collins said in his post-game press conference following the loss to Buffalo. Boumerhi, a junior, missed a 40-yard field goal Saturday and was replaced by redshirt-freshman Will Mobley, who made all three of his extra point attempts.

As is the case with Roche, Collins said he will know more about Boumerhi’s status later this week. Collins will address reporters again Tuesday at noon during his weekly press conference at Edberg-Olson Hall.

When asked how Temple will distribute its first-team reps at quarterback this week in practice, Collins chuckled before answering the question.

“Frank Nutile does a great job for us,” Collins said. “Frankie Nutile is going to win a lot of ball games for us, just like he did last year. We’ve got specific packages that we’re doing with Toddy, with Russo, and that’s the way it has been. Just excited for them to keep developing and learn how to be a professional like Frank is – studying the film, getting in the classroom, and becoming an all-around, big-time Division I quarterback.”

Clock operating mistake

Ventell Bryant came up with a 22-yard catch from Nutile with 36 seconds remaining in the first half of Saturday’s loss to Buffalo.

Since Bryant’s catch came with less than two minutes to go in the first half, the game clock should have stopped until the referee’s “ready for play signal,” according to NCAA Football rules. The issue was that the clock never stopped, and Temple was forced to run up to the line of scrimmage and spike the ball with 21 seconds remaining. There was a 15-second gap between the catch and clock stoppage.

The Owls ended up scoring on the drive, but it took the effort of a 39-yard Hail Mary touchdown toss to Branden Mack from Nutile to give Temple its only points of the first half.

When asked about the clock issue after the game, Collins referred any questions to the American Athletic Conference.

In an email to OwlScoop.com, a conference spokesperson said “a few seconds” ran off as the clock operator “inadvertently did not stop the clock.” Again, after looking at the play, it is clear that the clock never stopped for the completion and 15 seconds ran off.