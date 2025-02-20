Strong third quarter propels Temple to third straight win

After shooting just 14 percent in the second quarter, Temple women's basketball coach Diane Richardson and her squad went into the locker room with a lot of work left to be done in Wednesday's game against Wichita State.

Temple held a lead after the first quarter but the offense went ice cold in the second as Wichita State guard Princess Anderson finished with 13 first half points as the Shockers entered halftime with a 28-25 lead.

Temple came out of halftime and completely erased the previous quarter's mistakes, however, with a 31-point third quarter that also saw the Owls hold the Shockers to just seven points. The Owls were able to ride that wave through the fourth quarter en route to a commanding 70-51 win at the Liacouras Center.

Temple (16-10, 10-5 The American, has started to find its rhythm and has won its last three games and is currently in fourth place in the American Athletic Conference standings. Wichita State, meanwhile, fell to 9-19 and 3-13 in The American.

Guard Tarriyonna Gary led the Owls with 25 points off of 9-of-15 shooting, including seven three-pointers. Kaylah Turner added 15 points while Jaleesa Molina finished with nine points and 12 rebounds.

“It was a good win for us. We’re pretty happy about that,” Richardson said after the game. “I think we had to turn up our defense in the second half to get this thing done.”

Temple jumped out to an early lead when Gary hit a three on the first possession, which was immediately followed up with a Molina steal and layup. It didn’t take long for Wichita State to respond, however, as Anderson scored eight straight points. A late first quarter run by Temple gave the Owls an 18-10 advantage at the end of the first period.

The second quarter presented an opportunity for Temple to pull away but the offense went cold instead as the Owls shot a dreadful 2-for-14 in the quarter. The Shockers were able to limit Temple by implementing a 2-3 zone that threw off the Owls' rhythm and forced difficult shots.

During the halftime break, the Owls regrouped and focused on finding ways to break down the zone on offense and also contain Anderson on defense. Both worked as Temple shot 11-of-18 from the field and held Wichita State to just three made field goals.

“We talked about it at halftime,” Richardson said. “We have to win together and everybody has to be a part and to play together. I think they went out there with that intention that we all play together.”

The Owls success was able to translate to the fourth quarter as they continued to pressure the Shockers on defense and force turnovers. On offense, the Owls scored in enough bursts to ensure that Wichita State never gained any momentum.

Anderson led Wichita State with 20 points while Salese Blow added 14 points. No player on the Shockers bench scored. Temple won the rebound battle for the third straight game, 44-36.

“We’ve been concentrating on [rebounding],” Richardson said. “Those losses that we experienced had a lot to do with rebounding or the lack of. Our staff has really put in a lot of work on rebounding and boxing out and those kinds of drills in practice to pair with our defense and it looked good for us today.”

Temple will look to continue to stack wins travelling to Tennessee to play Memphis on Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. Temple previously beat Memphis, 74-66, earlier this month in Temple’s annual school day game behind 12 points from Molina.