Talking about USF

Quarterback D’Wan Mathis, offensive lineman Adam Klein, and safety M.J. Griffin spoke to reporters Tuesday morning as Temple prepares to play at USF Saturday night (7 p.m, ESPN+) and get back in the win column following a bye week and a 52-3 loss to then-No. 5 Cincinnati back on Oct. 8.

A unit that particularly struggled in the loss to the Bearcats was an offensive line that allowed six sacks and had Mathis scrambling out of the pocket for much of the night. They could be without right tackle Michael Niese, whose status was described by head coach Rod Carey Monday as “day to day.”

“Niese has played a lot of football games. He brings a lot of experience from his time at Dayton to his time here,” said Klein, who would likely move to right tackle with Wisdom Quarshie going to right guard if Niese can’t play Saturday. “He’s played a lot of football games for us now. He brings a lot of leadership and experience to the offensive line.”

The defense has also taken a hit, as Amir Tyler, a team captain, is expected to miss a few weeks with an “upper body” injury.

Griffin, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound redshirt freshman, said he’s ready to become the leader of the secondary with Tyler injured.

“It’s always next man up, so that’s always my mentality,” said Griffin, who’s second on the team in tackles behind Tyler with 35. “It’s nothing new. I just have to step into that role and become the leader.”

Here’s a few quotes from Tuesday’s player availability.

Mathis on Nadia Harvin, Rod Carey’s executive assistant who has worked for more than 25 years with the Temple football program and worked with nine different head coaches:

“I think she does a good job. I can always depend on her for a lot of things. A lot of times when I go into Coach Carey’s office, I spend a little time talking to her about life things, anything that’s going on in my life. She’s definitely always there.”

Mathis on Paige Shinberg, Temple’s head equipment manager:

“Paige is another person here in the building who takes great care of all of us, making sure we have what we need for traveling, equipment, making sure we are in the right size helmet. Making sure we are in the right size cleats that will best fit us and keep us on the field, so we won’t get hurt. I can’t thank Paige enough or Ms. Nadia for everything they do.”

Mathis on his relationship with wide receiver Amad Anderson:

“I was talking to him when we first got here way back, so me and Amad are pretty cool. Outside of football, sometimes we might spend a little bit of time together, going over stuff about football or maybe just watching a football game on Sunday, watching the NFL. I was out here with Amad in early January. We were out there running routes in the freezing cold, the guys were. This is nothing new, we’ve always connected and he’s just been waiting for his opportunities, so he’s got it.”

Griffin on his responsibility of making the defensive calls:

“We all do that, even linebackers. The only people not making the calls is the defensive line. So, I have been doing that.”

Griffin on USF quarterback Tommy McClain’s playing style:

“I will say he’s a good runner. He can throw the ball a little bit, but mostly running. When he gets out of that pocket, we all have to get to him.”

Klein on facing Myjai Sanders two weeks ago at offensive tackle:

“It was fun, he’s a really good athlete and competitor, a great football player. He’s going to have great success for the rest of his career and obviously in the future. That was a really good test. I haven’t played tackle in about a year-and-a-half. That was fun. It took me a couple of plays to get back going. Once I settled back in there I had a good time playing.”

Klein on being ready to play tackle or guard:

“I am always ready. I am a guy the coaches trust to put into different spots on the offensive line. Have my playbook ready and make sure I know the plays for both positions, just in case. Not counting anything out, but just always have to be ready to play any position on the offensive line. Whether it’s right guard or right tackle, you never know what position you can go in on a game day. Anything is possible.”

Klein on USF’s blitzing style:

“Overall looking at the percentages, they are a team that doesn’t blitz a lot. When they do come, they’re going to come hard. They play hard every single play. They will play base defense, base defense, base defense, then lure you to sleep and then hit you with a blitz that you’re not ready for. That’s something we have to stay on top of, even though they are a team that’s not supposed to blitz a lot. You never know what their game plan could be coming into a given week.”