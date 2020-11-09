OwlScoop - Tayvon Ruley has his chance now as Temple's No. 1 running back

Tayvon Ruley was taken by surprise.

When Re’Mahn Davis phoned his backfield counterpart on Wednesday morning to inform him that he planned on entering his name into the transfer portal and opting out of the 2020 season, Ruley was shocked.

Ruley never thought something like this would happen, but Saturday became his time to shine.

In Temple’s 47-23 loss to No. 18 SMU, Ruley ran for 66 yards on 15 carries, including a 3-yard touchdown run that helped give the Owls a 13-7 lead late in the first quarter.

While he wasn’t happy with the result, Ruley felt fortunate to receive the opportunity he worked so hard to obtain.

“I’m a team-first dude, so when my team’s losing, it’s still going to put me down,” Ruley said following Saturday’s loss, “Like, I didn’t do enough or I should’ve done this to help my team win, but then again, me being the starting running back now, I actually feel good about myself. I know now it’s my time.”

When he arrived at Temple, Ruley was buried on the depth chart. A former walk-on from Valley Forge Military Academy, Ruley fought his way to make an impression on a coaching staff that didn’t bring him in. His chances at sticking around were unknown at best, but multiple coaches put in a good word for him on their way out the door, which gave the former Penn Wood High School standout the chance he needed.

That never deterred him from the ultimate goal, though. Ruley impressed with his play and forced the hand of his new head coach, Rod Carey, who placed Ruley on scholarship late last season.

“I always knew my whole life was that all I needed was an opportunity,” Ruley said. “I noticed the running back I am and the player I am, and I could always produce. I knew once it was time to be the running back, that I had to produce. I knew I was gonna make it happen.”

While Ruley assumed the starting role in the backfield, his coaches didn’t tell him anything special prior to Saturday's game. Instead, Ruley said they held a meeting with the running back room and offered Davis’ departure as an opportunity for everyone.

That afforded opportunities to Edward Saydee, Kyle Dobbins and even Onasis Neely, who all combined for 29 yards on nine carries on Saturday late in the game.

Ruley got the first licks and ran with his opportunity. He averaged 4.4 yards per carry and played with the efficiency he displayed in Temple’s previous four games, where he averaged 4.9 yards per carry, rushing for 102 yards on 21 carries.

Though Ruley described his performance as “solid,” he’s his own biggest critic and offered critiques of himself and the running back room. Ruley himself has gotten caught up on trying to hit the home run or try for the big play, something Carey had criticized Davis for earlier in the season.

“That happens all the time. I actually had to work on it myself, [because] I can actually be in that predicament a lot,” Ruley said. “I always catch myself where I feel like I need a really big play. I would miss my opponent's attack because I’m trying to make a different play. I will see what I want to see and try to make a play, so I can make something happen.”

Carey was pleased with the effort he saw from his running backs, Ruley in particular, but conceded there’s still plenty to clean up in practice this week.

“I thought that the running backs ran hard," Carey said. “There’s still some things to clean up in there, but certainly we ran it harder at running back and [I] was pleased with that. Just in some critical situations we’re not running the ball the way we need to be running the ball.”