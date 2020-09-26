OwlScoop - Tayvon Ruley is ready to add another chapter to his story

It’s been a bit of a long road with a couple of stops along the way, but Tayvon Ruley finally got an opportunity to play some meaningful college football last season when former Temple running back Jager Gardner went down with an injury.

After seeing a handful of snaps in games against UCF, USF and Tulane, the former Penn Wood High School standout tallied nine carries for 73 yards and his first career touchdown in the Owls’ regular season-ending rout of UConn last November.

Now Ruley, who came to Temple as a walk-on before earning a scholarship late last season, is ready to take that experience into the 2020 season as the primary backup to leading rusher Re’Mahn Davis.

“I still can’t even put my finger on how it felt to get my first carries last year,” the 6-foot, 215-pound redshirt senior said. “It was unbelievable. I just looked up and saw a big crowd. But I was ready because you have to be ready when your time comes. Once I got that opportunity, I was excited to make it happen.”

Ruley’s journey hasn’t been easy, and he’s willing to bear responsibility for a big piece of it.

Playing just outside the Philadelphia city limits at Lansdowne’s Penn Wood High School, Ruley rushed for 1,331 yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior and compiled 2,525 yards and 25 touchdowns over the course of his high school career. He was receiving some recruiting interest, but he had not done enough academically to meet the NCAA’s initial eligibility requirements.

“I was a jokester in high school,” Ruley admitted when talking to reporters recently. “My grades weren’t good enough for me to qualify and go straight to playing college football at Temple. I was told to go to a two-year school so I could get my grades up.”

Ruley enrolled at Valley Forge Military Academy and played two seasons there in 2017 and 2018. During that time, he was named a two-time conference MVP and named to the all-conference team twice after rushing for 1,028 yards and 13 TDs during his career.

As his time at Valley Forge came to an end, Ruley said he received a direct message from former Temple head coach Geoff Collins. Collins’ offensive line coach Chris Wiesehan, a holdover from Matt Rhule’s staff, had stayed in touch with Ruley prior to that outreach from Collins.

But once Collins left the program after two seasons to take the head coaching job at Georgia Tech, Ruley’s chances of landing at Temple were uncertain at best.

Thankfully for Ruley, several coaches put in a good word for him during a period when the program endured its own uncertainty after Manny Diaz accepted Temple’s head coaching job and then left less than a month later to return back to Miami as its head coach where he had previously been the Hurricanes’ defensive coordinator.

Newly-appointed head coach Rod Carey gave Ruley a shot, and he arrived on North Broad Street in January of 2019 as a walk-on. He admitted there were ups and downs and missed assignments during his first season of spring ball, but some encouragement from former Temple linebackers Shaun Bradley, Chapelle Russell and Sam Franklin helped make a difference.

“They were telling me, ‘I’ve played against a lot of running backs, and you’re not the best one, but you’re one of the top running backs I’ve played against throughout all the years I played at Temple,” Ruley recalled. “Them telling me that, it gave me a little boost, and I already felt it, too, when I was running. I felt it. I adapted to this level, so I knew I belonged here.”

Getting that validation in the form of a scholarship from his head coach was the final big piece of the puzzle, and it came just a few days after his career-best performance in the regular-season finale against UConn.

Ruley broke his finger in that game, he told reporters, and was receiving treatment the following week for the injury when Carey ushered him to his office.

You’re working very hard, Carey told him. You earn it, you put in the time, you deserve everything you’re coming for.

“And he said, ‘By me saying that, I’m going to honor you with a scholarship right now,’” Ruley said in recounting that conversation.

“I knew it was going to be a matter of time,” Ruley added. “But when he told me that day, it was just crazy.”

Ruley still has much more to prove and still has some time and possibilities on his side. Because the NCAA has decided to grant an eligibility extension to address the hardships and uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic in an unprecedented season, Ruley has the option of returning to Temple next season and said he plans to do so. And although he has a clear shot at spelling Davis as his primary backup, Ruley will still be fighting for time with some unproven but similarly promising backs like redshirt freshmen Edward Saydee and Onasis Neely and redshirt sophomore Kyle Dobbins.

But at least he’s getting the opportunity to add new chapters to his story, and he thinks he’s more than good enough to keep it going as a back who can “do it all.”

“I’d say I’m more of a one-step go kind of guy,” he said in describing his running style. “One cut, go. I don’t juke as much. My first move is not to run somebody over, but I can, so I think I have an ability to do everything.”



