After Temple was shutout in the first half for the first time in over a year, the Owls mounted a comeback to beat USF, 27-17, Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field.

With the win, Temple improved to 7-4 overall and 6-1 in The American.

Temple took its first lead of the game after junior Isaiah Wright broke out for a 74-yard punt return touchdown. The Owls never looked back after Wright’s score.

When USF had a chance to tie or take the lead with less than two minutes to play and no timeouts, edge rusher Dana Levine went for a strip sack of quarterback Blake Barnett. Linebacker Chapelle Russell ultimately scooped up the ball at the goal line and took it for a score that sealed a victory.

“To me, that’s the biggest play of the game,” defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker told reporters in a postgame interview.

The Owls allowed USF’s potent run game to break free in the first half, including a 49-yard run by tailback Jordan Cronkrite to set up a touchdown, although things changed after halftime. The Bulls managed 44 yards on 22 carries in the second half.

Safety Delvon Randall, who had his third interception in as many games, said Temple’s early deficit was a matter of the Owls coming out “flat.” Temple was not shutout in the first half since a loss to Houston in September 2017.

“I could tell in pregame we were just flat,” Randall said. “There wasn’t no energy, wasn’t no juice on the field. We came into the locker room, got it cleaned up and came out with extra juice. The sideline was going crazy. We even got the fans into it today.”

Ventell Bryant snagged four catches for 76 yards to make him Temple’s all-time leader in receptions. He became the Owls’ all-time leader in receiving yards in last Saturday’s win at Houston.

“To get it in my last home game at the Linc, it’s just a blessing,” Bryant said. “I came as a freshman and I had goals I wanted to accomplish. I accomplished two of those goals. I’m just happy that my family got to see it, as well.”

Temple will make a trip to UConn Saturday for its regular season finale. The Owls are still contention for The American’s East Division title, although UCF has to lose its final two games.

If UCF loses its two remaining games and Temple beats UConn, the Owls would go on to host The American's conference championship game at the Linc.

Quarterback Anthony Russo acknowledged that he will be rooting for Cincinnati as they play UCF Saturday at 8 p.m.

“I’ll be a big Bearcats fan tonight,” Russo said with a smile.



