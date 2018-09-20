In a game that could only be described as frantic, Temple's defense forced five turnovers to negate Tulsa's 107 plays as the Owls defeated the Golden Hurricane, 31-17, Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

Continuing the season's trend, Temple's defense got in on the scoring action with two scores on Thursday as Karamo Dioubate returned a fumble for a touchdown and Ty Mason returned an interception for a touchdown. So far, through four games, Temple (2-2, 1-0 The American) has had six touchdowns via defense or special teams.

Tulsa (1-3, 0-1 The American) racked up 208 rushing yards, including 96 yards and two touchdowns by Corey Taylor. Through the air, however, Skipper completed just 22-of-41 passes for 195 yards and the three aforementioned interceptions. Edmiston recorded both interceptions for Tulsa.

As for Temple's offense, however, things were a little sloppier.

Redshirt-sophomore Anthony Russo made his second straight start and completed seven of 20 passes for 112 yards and two interceptions. Russo also ran for a touchdown. Despite the less than impressive numbers, Russo threw a couple of balls on the money that should have been caught. Russo's second interception came after a Temple receiver had the ball jarred loose into the hands of Tulsa linebacker Cooper Edmiston.

As a team, Temple had just 300 yards of offense but did manage to rush the ball 36 times for 191 yards. Senior running back Ryquell Armstead rushed 24 times for 108 yards. By doing so, Armstead became the first Temple player to rush for 100 or more yards in three straight games since Bernard Pierce in 2011.

Tulsa's 107 plays were the most ever by a Temple opponent by a significant margin. Houston held the previous record with 96 plays in 2013. Tulsa controlled the ball for 36 minutes and 51 seconds, partially due to the fact that Temple scored twice on defense and immediately gave the ball back to the Golden Hurricane offense.

Rock Ya-Sin, Benny Walls and Mason recorded interceptions of Tulsa quarterback Luke Skipper while Chapelle Russell and Dioubate recovered Tulsa footballs. Temple had six sacks, all in the second half, as Skipper was forced to throw the ball more in the second half. Redshirt-sophomore defensive end Quincy Roche picked up two of those sacks, as did junior linebacker Sam Franklin.

Both Tulsa and Temple played on short rest. For Temple, the Owls will now have 10 days off before travelling north to play former Temple coach Steve Addazio's undefeated Boston College team next Saturday. Tulsa, meanwhile, will play at Houston in two weeks.

