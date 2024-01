Hysier Miller and Steve Settle III scored 17 points apiece and Jahlil White added 11 points, two rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in his return to the lineup as Temple held off Wichita State 68-61 Sunday afternoon at the Liacouras Center to grab the Owls' first American Athletic Conference win of the season.

Watch Sunday's postgame press conference with Temple head coach Adam Fisher, Settle and Miller here.