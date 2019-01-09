Senior Ernest Aflakpui drew a charge with less than a second left in the game as Temple held on late to defeat undefeated No. 17/15 Houston, 73-69. The win marked the 12th straight season that Temple defeated a Top 25 opponent.

Houston (15-1, 2-1 The American) had the ball, down two, with 7.3 seconds left after a Temple (12-3, 2-1 The American) turnover. With the ball in hand, Houston guard Corey Davis Jr. drove the lane and appeared to tie the game as time expired before the official determined that Aflakpui drew the foul. After the officials put .6 seconds left on the clock, Nate Pierre-Louis hit two crucial free throws to cement the win.

Pierre-Louis, who entered the game as a 63.6 percent free-throw shooter, hit nine of 10 free throws en route to an 18-point performance. Junior forward Quinton Rose led all scorers with 22 points and also made nine of his 10 free-throw attempts.

As a team, Temple shot just 38.2 percent from the floor and 28.6 percent from 3-point range but made 25 of its 28 free throws. Houston, meanwhile, made 10 of its 29 three-point attempts to keep pace.

Temple led for more than 30 minutes and by as many as nine points in the second half but allowed Houston to reel off nine straight points at one point to stay in the game.

Houston came into the game having won 15 straight and 26 of its last 29 games. Houston coach Kelvin Sampson was given a technical foul for throwing his tie onto the court with less than 10 minutes left in the game.

Temple will remain at home to host South Florida on Saturday. Houston, meanwhile, will return to the Lonestar State to host Wichita State on Saturday.

Listen to postgame interviews here.

Fran Dunphy

Quinton Rose and Ernest Aflakpui

Kelvin Sampson



