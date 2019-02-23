Temple 84, Tulsa 73
Playing for the first time in a week, Temple avenged a loss from earlier this month as the Owls dominated the second half en route to a 84-73 win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Temple (20-7, 10-4...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news