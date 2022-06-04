Temple adds 3-star guard Roberts

Temple head coach Aaron McKie and his staff continued their offseason roster refuel on Saturday when 3-star high school prospect Deuce Roberts announced his commitment to Temple.

Roberts, a 6-foot-6, 180-pound guard from Missouri, committed to Temple after receiving an offer during his official visit this week. Roberts was a two time all-state selection for St. Michael the Archangel Catholic High School.

OwlScoop.com spoke with Roberts about his visit and recruitment earlier today. You can read that article and listen to the full interview here.