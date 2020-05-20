Temple adds transfer QB
Following the transfer of Todd Centeio to Colorado State, Temple has been on the look out to add another player to its quarterbacks room. Temple's efforts bore fruit on Wednesday when a transfer qu...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news