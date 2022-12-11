In an intense Big 5 matchup that consisted of 12 lead changes, Penn guard Kayla Padilla led a 15-point comeback and made the game-winning layup to secure a 62-61 win over Temple. Padilla finished with 28 points, reaching the 1,000-point mark for her career and

“I knew that I had been shooting the ball pretty well, so the lane might be open,” Padilla said about her game winning layup. “[Penn head coach Mike McLaughlin] has been harping on me about taking on contact, and there was just one thing on my mind, that I needed the basket.”

Despite sophomore guard Tiarra East’s best efforts, finishing with a team-high 23 points along with six rebounds, Temple fell to 4-5 on the season and now finishes with a 1-3 record in Big 5 play in head coach Diane Richardson’s first season on North Broad. With the win, Penn moved to 6-5 and 2-2 in Big 5 play.

Late turnovers hurt the Owls as Temple committed six in the fourth quarter, two of them coming in the final 20 seconds of play.

The numbers

Both Temple and Penn struggled from three-point range on Sunday as the Owls 4-of-14 from beyond the arc while the Quakers shot 10-of-28 overall. The Owls struggled with free throw shooting, finishing 13-of-24 from the charity stripe and missing six free throws in the final three minutes of play.

Clinton update

Temple guard Jasha Clinton continues to improve at protecting the basketball. After committing 22 turnovers in her last three games, the sophomore turned the ball over just three times in the matchup against Penn.

Clinton, coming off of her first career double-double in the Dec. 5 win against La Salle, ended Sunday's game with 15 points and four rebounds. However, she had to be carried off the court with just five minutes remaining after taking a hard fall as the result of a foul.

“It looks pretty bad,” Richardson said. “She doesn’t cry, and she’s crying today. So we’ve got to get X-rays and see what's going on

Game of runs

After taking a 29-27 lead into the half,, junior guard Tarriyonna Gary hit a three-pointer that sparked a 13-0 run early in the third quarter.

Penn answered with a 14-2 run of its own late in the third quarter, consisting of three Penn threes. Padilla had eight of the Quakers’ 11 points on the run, putting Penn in prime position to make a comeback.

Clean basketball

Temple’s last three games have been filled with turnovers as the Owls and their opponents combined to average 41.3 turnovers in those contests. On Sunday, Temple and Penn combined for only 33.Temple made the most of those opportunities against Penn, ending the game with 22 points off turnovers.

Nelson’s bounce back game

After finishing with just six points in the Owls’ 70-56 win over La Salle, senior guard Aleah Nelson played better against Penn, trying to contribute to Temple’s offense.

Nelson finished the game with 11 points, going 2-of-5 from three-point range and 4-of11 from the field in total.

“Getting her confidence back,” Richardson said. “Being a leader, understanding when to take shots, so she bounced back today. We expect a little more even in the next game.”

Up Next

The Owls return to The Liacouras Center to face Duquesne (8-2) to begin a three-game homestand on Friday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be televised on ESPN+.



