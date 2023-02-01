Coming off a win where three players combined for 56 of the Owls’ 63 points, Temple needed to find a way back to its self-proclaimed equal opportunity offense.

The Owls did just that in their 72-59 win over Wichita State Wednesday night at the Liacouras Center for their third-straight victory, as all eight Temple players to step on the floor scored.

“We’ve had that all season, and everybody knows that they have the green light,” Temple head coach Diane Richardson said. “[We’re] just adjusting to only having eight [players]. It took them a while, but as you can see, everyone is confident in scoring.”

Temple improved to 10-11 on the season and 5-4 in American Athletic Conference play, while Wichita State dropped to 13-9 and 3-6 in conference play.

The Owls got the majority of their offensive help from an unexpected hero, as forward Caranda Perea finished with a team- and career-high 17 points. The sophomore from Altoona, Pennsylvania had been averaging just 3.5 points per game.

“My teammates just found me, and I got open shots,” Perea said. “That made it easy. I felt like the rim was wide open all game, and my point guard Aleah (Nelson) was yelling at me all game to shoot the ball, so there was just no dip in confidence.”

Nelson and sophomore guard Tiarra East added 15 and 14, respectively, to round out the majority of the scoring for the Owls in the win.

For the Shockers, Trajata Colbert had a double-double with 25 points and 11 boards, and guards DJ McCarty and Shamaryah Duncan both added 10 points.

The Owls were able to hold the Shockers’ second-leading scorer Jane Asinde to just eight points, nearly four below her season average, on 3 of 14 shooting.

While Ines Piper scored just four points, she helped contribute on the defensive end and also helped energize the team with a blocked shot on Jane Asinde, doing it all with a broken nose and wearing a mask as protection.

“She was rebounding even with the mask on, knowing that we needed that, in there tracking down out of area rebounds as well,” Richardson said. “She went in there and fought. Again, that is a testament to this team knowing that we only have eight, just putting themselves on the line no matter what.”

Momentum swings

The Owls opened up the first quarter with one of their strongest starts of the year behind a 12-2 run over a period of a little more than four minutes that gave them a 15-6 lead.

With just over three minutes remaining in the second quarter, Temple built on its momentum with a 9-2 run, which included a Nelson three-pointer, a Piper fastbreak layup, and a Nelson charge that got the crowd amped up, giving Temple a 31-20 lead.

However, the Shockers answered back with a 6-0 run of their own to close out the half and close the gap to just seven at 35-28 heading into the locker room.

Perea helped propel the Owls in front of the Shockers in the second half by scoring Temple’s first eight points in the second half and giving it an 11 point lead with 7:35 remaining in the third quarter.

The Owls showed signs of fatigue in the fourth quarter, allowing a 9-0 Wichita State run from the 8:42 mark to the 5:40 mark. However, a Tarriyonna Gary three-pointer ended the Shockers’ run.

The Shockers continued their late fourth-quarter push with a 7-2 run, but a Denise Solis layup ended the run, giving the Owls a nine point lead, and sparking a 6-0 run to close out the game.

The numbers

Temple shot 50% from the field (14-28) in the first half, and 38% from beyond the arc (3-8) in the first half. Meanwhile, Wichita State shot just 28% from the field (11-39) and 22% from beyond the arc (2-9) in the first half.

The Owls finished the matchup going 46% from the field (26-56) and 42% from three-point range (8-19), while the Shockers went 28% from the field (20-72), and 18% from the arc (2-11) in the loss.

Turnovers were a big focal point for both teams with a combined total of 29 between both teams. However, Temple was able to capitalize off Wichita State's Turnovers, scoring 16 points off the Shockers’ 16 turnovers, while the Shockers scored just six points off the Owls’ 13 miscues.

One concern from the win is how Temple was outplayed around the glass. The Shockers outrebounded the Owls 25-5 on the offensive end, leading to 15 second-chance points, and outrebounded Temple 50-36 overall.

It marked the second-straight game that the Owls have been outplayed in the paint after being outrebounded 47-39 in their win over UCF Saturday.

“Yeah, we knew that going in. Wichita State does a great job with their bigs,” Richardson said. “They’re just a magnet to the offensive rebounds. We knew we had to box them out, and we tried as much as we could, but that is their M.O.”

Up next

Temple will now travel to Houston (8-13, 5-3 AAC) in hopes of taking the first game of the season between the two teams Saturday at the Fertitta Center. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m., and the game will be televised on ESPN+.

Front page photo courtesy of Zamani Feelings