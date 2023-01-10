In need of a bounceback win three days after suffering its first conference loss of the season, Temple got just that in an unconventional way Tuesday night at Tulsa.

The Owls blew a 20-point lead, lost guards Damian Dunn and Jahlil White to ejections, and still managed to carve out a 76-72 win over the Golden Hurricane.

Despite surrendering a 22-0 run from late in the first half early into the second half that cost Temple the 20-point lead it once had, the Owls got the help they needed from everyone, as all nine Temple players that stepped on the floor scored in the win. Zach Hicks led Temple with 14 points, while Khalif Battle added 13 and Dunn chipped in 12 in 12 minutes before his ejection.

The contributions of big men Kur Jongkuch and Emmanuel Okpomo were also important. Jongkuch started and grabbed nine rebounds in 12 minutes, while Okpomo added six points and eight rebounds, including five on the offensive end, in 21 bench minutes.

Temple moved to 10-8 on the year and 4-1 in the American Athletic Conference, while Tulsa fell to 4-11 and 0-4 in conference play.

Momentum swings

After a back-and-forth first eight minutes, a Temple 13-3 run - courtesy of eight points from Dunn - over the next three minutes put the Owls in front by 20-12 with 11 minutes, 34 seconds remaining in the first half.

A Battle three-pointer eventually opened up a 45-25 Temple lead with 1:14 left before halftime, but Tulsa didn’t fold, closing out the first half with a 6-0 run that consisted of a flagrant two foul called against Dunn, ejecting him from the rest of the contest.

Tulsa built off that momentum coming out of the locker room, forcing four Temple turnovers and scoring nine unanswered points to close the gap to just five points, the lowest the lead had been since the 11-minute mark of the first half. And in scoring the first 16 points of the second half to complete its 22-0 run, Tulsa benefitted from the ejection of White at the 15:59 mark of the second half. The double technical fouls gave Sam Griffin (16 points) four free throws to get the Golden Hurricane within a point, and then Griffin canned a three-pointer nine seconds later to give Tulsa a 47-45 lead, its first since the 14-minute mark of the first half.

Then Temple responded with a 24-12 run, capped by an Okpomo layup, to grab a 10-point lead at 65-55 with 5:42 remaining. But instead of holding on to its double-digit lead, Temple went without a field goal in the last five minutes as it watched Tulsa get as close as three at 75-72 with 15 seconds left on a three-point play by Anthony Pritchard, who scored 13 points. Nick Jourdain hit 1 of 2 from the free-throw line six seconds later to put the game out of reach.

The numbers

After struggling to shoot the ball in the loss to Tulane Saturday afternoon, Temple bounced back beyond the 3-point arc, shooting 47% in the first half (9-for-19), but cooling off to shoot just 1 of 11 from long range in the second half.

While Battle was a big help on the defensive end, the guard struggled shooting for the Owls in the win, going 5 of 17 from the field and just 3 of 14 from beyond the arc. He also committed four of the Owls’ 15 turnovers.

Forward Bryant Selebangue led Tulsa with a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds in a team-high 33 minutes.

Dezonie’s promising minutes

In light of the ejections of White and Dunn, someone off the Temple bench had to step up at the guard position, and sophomore guard Shane Dezonie did just that.

The Vanderbilt transfer had played just 20 minutes in three prior conference games, but the 6-foot-4 guard put together strong minutes following the ejections, posting nine points and five rebounds in 18 minutes. Dezonie also played strong defense and showed an ability to get to the free-throw line, where he went 4-for-7 from the stripe in the win.

Up next

Temple will return home to the Liacouras Center to host Memphis (12-4, 2-1) Sunday. The Owls lost their only game to the Tigers last season, and Temple is looking for its first win over the Tigers since Jan. 24, 2019. Tipoff will be at 3 p.m. on ESPN2.