Temple bounces back in win over UAB

Three minutes. That’s how long it took before head coach Diane Richardson called a timeout in Tuesday night's matchup against UAB at the Liacouras Center.

Behind forward Molly Moffitt, the Blazers jumped out to a lead that left Richardson’s team reeling early. Richardson felt her team didn’t bring the energy it needed and told them just that in the huddle during the timeout.

It proved to be just what Temple needed. A big run that followed put the Owls ahead and set them on their way to a 63-53 win.

“We didn’t show the energy,” Richardson said. “We can’t sit back and wait. I wanted them to amp up their energy early and not sit back because we didn’t want to get behind. And they came out and answered the call.”

After scoring just one point in the previous game, Temple forward Jaleesa Molina found her rhythm again, scoring a team-high 17 points and grabbing 11 rebounds for her fifth double-double on the season. Guard Tiarra East finished with 13 points, while Tarriyonna Gary totaled nine points and nine rebounds.

A strong UAB defense restricted any good looks for Temple and gave the Blazers an early 10-4 lead.

Temple responded by picking up the pace, forcing misses and getting out in transition. The Owls scored 11 unanswered points, with the highlight of the run being a Molina three, just her third of the season, as Temple led 18-14 after the first quarter.

“We talked about having to use our speed before the game,” Richardson said. “I think we are a pretty good transition team and we did that. We got out and had some throw-ahead passes and it worked well for us today.”

The second quarter followed a similar pattern with UAB controlling the pace early, limiting Temple’s offensive opportunities and translating it on the other end. Once again, the Owls responded, this time with freshman guard Savannah Curry leading the charge.

The Fallston, Maryland native scored five of her seven points during a 9-0 run, leading Temple to a 45-35 lead at halftime.

“[Curry]’s getting confident,” Richardson said. “I saw her even go ‘ahhhhh’ on the and-1, so it’s really good. She’s got a high IQ and she works really hard. Every time she’s on the court, she works hard, so we’re pleased to have her as a freshman.”

The Owls struggled to shoot efficiently, but a stifling defensive performance held UAB to 2-for-10 shooting. The Blazers worked their way back with nine points coming from the line, led by forward Jade Weathersby’s seven points.

Temple’s offense picked up right where it left off, this time with East taking the workload and scoring eight points in the third as the Owls led 49-38 going into the final quarter.

From there, Temple had a chance to secure a stress-free win, but UAB didn’t make it easy. A resilient Blazers team began to implement a full-court press, forcing eight turnovers and shooting 10 free throws to work their way back into the game.

Temple’s defense didn’t back down, however, holding the Blazers to an abysmal 4-for-22 shooting in the second half. Richardson was critical of her team's rebounding performance in the last game, but Tuesday marked a major improvement, as the Owls won the rebound battle 48-36, including 15 offensive boards.

“It was just being able to be rebound ready and knowing when the shots go up that we have to chase it,” East said. “It’s not just standing around the perimeter and watching, it’s about having the will to rebound the ball on both sides of the court.”

Temple will now travel down to New Orleans to play Tulane Saturday. The Owls fell to the Green Wave earlier this season 62-60 at the buzzer with a potential East game-winning three falling short. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m., and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.