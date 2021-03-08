OwlScoop - Temple bracing for conference tournament matchup with USF

Aaron McKie will get his first taste of coaching postseason basketball when Temple tips off the American Athletic Conference tournament against USF Thursday at noon on ESPN2.

The Owls finished their shortened regular season 5-10 overall and 4-10 in conference play. Temple’s final two regular-season games, at UCF and senior night hosting Wichita State, were both canceled following multiple positive COVID cases within the Owls’ program.

Speaking with reporters Monday, Temple’s second-year head coach said he doesn’t want to look too far past the first round of the conference tournament. At the same time, he’s willing to bite that bullet to give some of his younger, inexperienced guys a broader picture of what to expect.

Temple would of course have to win four games in four days to prolong its season and achieve the remarkable feat of earning an automatic NCAA Tournament bid.

“I think we got enough in the room if we can put it together for a weekend we can make it happen,” McKie said during Monday’s media availability, “but it starts with Thursday and it starts with South Florida.”

McKie added that winning the rebounding battle and winning the battle in the paint will be crucial to give them a chance against a Bulls team with a size advantage.

Temple dropped the first meeting to USF, 83-76 at home, then came back three days later to rout the Bulls, 65-47, in Tampa.

Damian Dunn, who missed both games due to a knee injury he suffered in Temple’s loss to Cincinnati on Feb. 12, is questionable for Thursday’s matchup, according to McKie. The redshirt freshman guard has participated in more live-ball workouts, but the Owls expect to have a more clear picture of his status tomorrow.

True freshman Nick Jourdain got his first two career starts in both bouts with USF, playing 26 minutes and 30 minutes, respectively. Both games were highlighted by scoring outbursts from sophomore Khalif Battle, who earned a starting role in Dunn’s absence. Battle posted a career-high 32 points in the loss, followed by a team-high 22 points in the win.

Russ Wood of BullsInsider reported that USF head coach Brian Gregory said starters Alexis Yetna and Caleb Murphy are both "questionable" for Thursday's game, which would be a significant blow to the Bulls' rotation.

Senior captains J.P. Moorman II and De’Vondre Perry are the only two players on Temple’s roster with experience playing in the AAC tournament. It will be up to them to help prepare the younger guys.

“Just to be confident in yourself,” Moorman said. “You’ve been playing basketball your whole life. It’s not anything different. There’s still two hoops on the court, one ball and 10 people. I would say just play your game, play within yourself and be confident. We just got to do that together.”

“Pretty much just pay attention to details and come in with a great focus,” Perry added. “It’s tournament time. It’s win or go home. So every little mistake matters. Just stay in tune to your assignment and stay together.”

Thursday will mark 15 days since the last time Temple took the floor. It will also be the first time in program history that the Owls will play the same team in three consecutive games.

Front page photo courtesy Zamani Feelings.



